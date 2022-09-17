Guerin Emig: A day of change at OU-Nebraska portends promise for Sooners, despair for Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Keith Jackson stepped out of a press box suite at halftime looking for two things — a snack and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

“Yeaaaah,” Oklahoma’s exalted tight end said sadly to a bystander. “It ain’t the same.”

Jackson’s great OU teams of the 1980s exhausted themselves to beat the Huskers. Same as the vintage Sooners of the '50s and '70s and Bob Stoops’ 2000 and ’01 squads.

The Sooners that Brent Venables brought to Lincoln on this warm, sunny Saturday afternoon barely broke a sweat in steamrolling the Huskers 49-14.

Nebraska lacked in every football essential you can think of, and it wasn’t just Jackson who noticed. One cluster of fans trudging down a Memorial Stadium stairwell in the fourth quarter talked not of OU-Nebraska, but the Hawaii-Duquesne game they planned to find on TV later.

“So we can feel better about ourselves,” someone groaned.

It was a cringeworthy sentiment given the place and the program. It was also justifiable.

The Sooners brushed off Nebraska’s quick 7-0 lead with startling ease and led 35-7 at the half. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel brought his B-game, but with his receivers running circles around Husker defenders every time they touched the ball, that hardly mattered.

The discrepancy was just as obvious when OU defended. Venables adjusted to Nebraska’s first-drive touchdown and his tacklers had free rein from there. The Huskers lost 31 yards over a particularly harsh eight-play stretch of the first half.

Returning to Jackson’s halftime comment, this didn’t look familiar either.

Venables’ primary football charge is to get his Sooners to defend like the Clemson Tigers he coached the past 10 seasons. The decisive way OU responded to Nebraska’s opening 77-yard touchdown drive, with sacks and other lost-yardage tackles piled up like dead cornstalks?

That looked a little like Clemson.

Venables realizes this is a work in progress, a search for an identity. What he wants is to start leaving what he calls “fingerprints” toward that identity.

What were the fingerprints OU’s defense left on the Huskers?

“Tough. Resilient. Edgy. Hungry,” Venables rattled off. “Never satisfied.”

The Sooners under previous defensive coordinator Alex Grinch claimed the same traits, but you could never trust that they would deliver on them. And certainly not after allowing a game-opening touchdown drive in front of a hostile crowd 87,000 deep.

OU delivered Saturday. If this was due in part to Nebraska’s obvious offensive deficiencies, we should still recognize the defense for taking enough strides and to punish a weaker opponent.

Asked for the difference between the OU defense three games into this season and the one at the end of last season, safety Key Lawrence said: “Just our mindset, the team really buying in. Total buy-in by everybody.”

That was needed?

“Yeah,” Lawrence said. “A little structure.”

Grinch’s defenders all emphasized “straining to the ball” as a means to ring up the takeaways that Grinch valued over everything else.

Venables’ defenders still want to strain, but the context has broadened.

Asked Saturday about the identity of his defense three games into this season, OU linebacker Jaren Kanak said: “I’d say championship strain. We want to be a suffocating defense that just takes the life out of every stadium we go to, takes the life out of any offense. Relentless pursuit of the ball. ‘Suffocating’ is a good word.”

Asked the same question Saturday, linebacker David Ugwoegbu said: “Relentless effort. The call is only as good as the players executing it. You have to have effort in everything you do.”

You can still show maximum effort against a team as troubled as Nebraska. You can build off that.

“We’re not close to being done, man,” Lawrence said. “We have a lot to pick up, a lot to correct.”

“We’re always gonna have respect for the opponent, but at the end of the day it comes down to us,” Kanak said. “We’re more worried about Oklahoma than whoever is lined up against us.”

Maybe by 2029, the next time these college football royals are scheduled to play, the Sooners will worry more about the Huskers. Let’s hope so.

Jackson wasn’t the only OU-Nebraska legend in attendance Saturday. Johnny Rodgers stood on the field in his red No. 20 jersey at halftime, soaking up a stadium-wide salute alongside teammates from Nebraska’s 1970 and ’71 national champions.

The legends on both sides of the famed rivalry deserve better than 49-14. The fans, too. Maybe by 2029, the Husker faithful won’t care a lick about Hawaii-Duquesne.

All Venables and the Sooners can do until then is set their own course, and have their defense lead as it led in Lincoln.