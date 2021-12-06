Guerin Emig: $33,000, a 'Chainsaw' and rooming with a Stoops: Seven short stories about Brent Venables

Seven (very short) stories about Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables, pulled from previous interactions/interviews with Venables and others over the years…
He could play a little
Venables was named Kansas’ Class 5A State Player of the Year by Kansas Sports magazine while at Salina South (Class of ’89).
“Oh, I was solid,” he said once. “Did all that Shrine Bowl stuff.”
Mark Janssen, longtime sportswriter for the Manhattan Mercury, once said: “Brent was known for defense, but he rushed for 200 yards in his last several high school games.”
Venables was good enough to received walk-on invitations at Kansas and Kansas State. He enrolled at Garden City (Kansas) Community College instead.
A K-State assistant named Bob Stoops saw him at GCCC and recruited him back into the Wildcats’ fold.
'Chainsaw' massacre
Venables literally worked his way into the K-State lineup.
“He was as intense a player as he is a coach,” Wildcats linebacker teammate Brooks Barta once said. “He wanted to mix it up the first day. He wanted to jump in and go against anybody that would go. He established himself early. He was a little undersized, maybe 205 or 210 but was a full-speed guy no question.”
The chip on Venables’ shoulder grew till he started making plays for Wildcats. He punctuated his biggest ones with such a violent fist pump that it looked like he was starting a chainsaw.
“I remember him patenting the ‘chainsaw’ move back then after he made a good tackle,” Stoops said.
Big brains and a big break
“I remember when I was figuring out what I wanted to do after college, I was pre-law, political science,” Venables said once. “I was going to be either an athletic administrator or go into sports law. Then they (K-State) asked me to be a GA (grad assistant).
“I said, ‘Sure. Go to school another year or so and have y’all pay for it.’”
Venables worked for then-KSU defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt. Then Leavitt left for South Florida and the Wildcats needed a linebackers coach.
“Jim thought a lot of Brent and thought he’d be good and said that to coach (Bill) Snyder,” Stoops said. “Coach asked me what I thought, too. We had a ton of great applicants for the job. My only opinion to coach Snyder was I just felt here’s a guy who understands and knows our system, has played in it, has coached it enough. He’s our kind of guy in how we coach.
“I went through all of spring ball, all of summer to fall camp,” Venables said. “The (Snyder) give me a contract for $33,000 and says, ‘We’ll see what you do.’
'Genius' at work
Venables did just fine his three years as Snyder’s linebackers coach, and then even better under Stoops at OU from 1999 through 2011. His trademark intensity didn’t wane a bit.
“Coach V, he’s always bouncing around, always ready,” OU defensive end R.J. Washington said once. “At 5 in the morning, he’ll be, ‘Y’all ready? Let’s go! Let’s go!' He’s a genius.”
Looking back on Venables in the run-up to OU’s 2015 College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson, linebacker Eric Striker said: “They used to call him an evil genius around here.”
And if you thought Mike Stoops was intense when he coached the Sooners’ defense?
“I figured Mike would be more of a yeller than he is,” OU quarerback Landry Jones shared after Mike returned to Bob’s staff in 2012. “He’s actually a lot calmer than coach Venables was; coach Venables was loud, intense and always in your face.”
Remember, this was a quarterback talking.
Guiding lights
Some of Venables’ principles pulled from my files during his first tour of duty in Norman:
“You want all your guys to be right on the edge of going completely and totally berserk and ballistic. And at the same time having composure.”
“There’s a lot of offensive gurus out there now and all these spread schemes, unstoppable schemes. I think it still comes down to man on man physically dominating your opponent, stopping the run, playing with great technique and with a relentless effort. All those things there don’t take a lot of talent. That’s what we stress with our guys.”
“We want zero big plays. No pass over 20, no run over 15.”
“You can’t cheat the game. You practice poorly, you’ll play poorly. You can’t flip the switch on and off on game day.”
“The middle of the defense... Everything starts there. We’re built inside out.”
And...
“You’ve got doubt, you don’t stand a chance.”
He almost didn’t go
In case you need reminding of the pull OU had/has on Venables...
When he decided to leave for Clemson, Venables bumped into the wife of OU athletic director Joe Castiglione at Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers Airport. They both cried like babies.
Venables reached Atlanta for a connection. Then?
“Coach Stoops and I were still texting and I almost turned around,” he said once.
Venables has admitted to calling Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and telling Swinney he couldn’t do it, only to have Swinney talk him into thinking about it.
When Venables thought about it, he said his wife, Julie, reminded him of his first inclination, which was to strike out on his own, out of the Stoops brothers’ shadow and out of his comfort zone, and make his mark at a different place.
Venables stuck with Swinney and Clemson. It worked out famously.
It’s as if he never left
Venables has kept in close touch with Bob Stoops through the years.
“He is family to me. He’s the reason I’m here today,” Venables has said. “I’m very indebted and very grateful for the opportunities he’s given me.”
Venables’ relationship with Mike Stoops is so tight that he lived with Mike when the two coached together at K-State. He once said when Mike found out his initial salary figure, Mike was going to storm into Snyder’s office on behalf of his roommate, until his roommate calmed him down.
“I was terrified Mike was going to screw it up for me,” Venables said.
At one point during the run-up to OU-Clemson in the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl, Venables referred to “we.” When asked to clarify, he said: “We. Clemson and the Sooners.”
Featured