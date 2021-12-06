Guerin Emig: $33,000, a 'Chainsaw' and rooming with a Stoops: Seven short stories about Brent Venables

When he decided to leave for Clemson, Venables bumped into the wife of OU athletic director Joe Castiglione at Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers Airport. They both cried like babies.

Venables reached Atlanta for a connection. Then?

“Coach Stoops and I were still texting and I almost turned around,” he said once.

Venables has admitted to calling Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and telling Swinney he couldn’t do it, only to have Swinney talk him into thinking about it.

When Venables thought about it, he said his wife, Julie, reminded him of his first inclination, which was to strike out on his own, out of the Stoops brothers’ shadow and out of his comfort zone, and make his mark at a different place.

Venables stuck with Swinney and Clemson. It worked out famously.

It’s as if he never left

Venables has kept in close touch with Bob Stoops through the years.

“He is family to me. He’s the reason I’m here today,” Venables has said. “I’m very indebted and very grateful for the opportunities he’s given me.”