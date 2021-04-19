Guerin Emig: 2021 a search odyssey: Joe Castiglione revisits his two OU basketball coach hunts in all their daunting glory

Castiglione introduced Porter, his wife and their kids at a press conference on the Lloyd Noble Center floor April 7.

“Another candidate (for the women’s job) came in and I left Porter’s press conference to go meet with them,” Castiglione said. “I looked at Porter and said, ‘Well, I have to go complete another search.’”

That happened when Baranczyk was hired April 10... 23 days after Coale retired, 15 days after Kruger retired, one week after Moser was hired and about the time Castiglione, by all rights, should have closed his eyes, put on John Coltrane and posted a “Do Not Disturb Until Football Season” sign on his door.

“It’s part of my job and I love doing my job,” Castiglione said by way of no big deal. “In that sense it doesn’t matter what it is, it’s all part of the true joy of doing my job.”

That he has been doing it for 22 years helped immensely during the two searches. That he has conducted previous searches helped.

Castiglione knew to keep lists of potential candidates should the day arrive. When these two days arrived, Moser and Baranczyk were on his lists. They had been there since 2018, when Castilgione admired Loyola’s Final Four run and noticed Drake at the same NCAA women’s regional the Sooners played.