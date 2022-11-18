Groves Bros. and Sherfield's scoring provide the juice in the Sooners 64-60 win over South Alabama

NORMAN — Jacob Groves made the two most important plays in Oklahoma’s 64-60 win over South Alabama inside Lloyd Noble Center Friday night.

First, there was the senior forward’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:57 remaining, a deep heave as the shot clock dwindled that put the Sooners up 62-60.

Then in the final minute, after a Jalen Hill giveaway, it was Groves’ chase-down block on Jaguars guard Owen White that sealed it for OU with 19 seconds remaining.

Moments later, Grant Sherfield iced the contest with a pair of free throws, ensuring the Sooners would improve to 3-1 in the final leg of a four-game, season-opening homestand.

“To not quit on that play and get that block that was huge,” OU coach Porter Moser said of Groves’ late block. “That was huge. And I think that’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to find some ways to make winning plays. And that was a winning play.”

Groves finished with nine points, two assists, a rebound and a pair of critical plays in the Sooners’ third consecutive win.

Sherfield catalyzed an otherwise inconsistent overall offensive effort with 17 points and a season-best eight assists while Tanner Groves went 0-for-10 from 3-point range but found 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists elsewhere in the four-point victory.

South Alabama’s Isaiah Moore closed with a game-high 25 points on 11-of-25 shooting.

The Sooners dug an early 11-2 hole and trailed by as many as 12 before halftime before a 9-0 run late in the first half trimmed the deficit at the break to 33-30. OU held the Jaguars scoreless for the final 5:18 of regulation, culminating in Groves’ timely block in the closing seconds.

“We battled back,” Moser said. “...there are some really good things to build on.”

Up next: The Sooners hit the road for the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Florida, this week, part of a field that also includes Florida State, Memphis, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Siena and Stanford. OU begins with the Huskers Thursday afternoon (4 p.m., ESPN) before facing either Memphis or Seton Hall on Friday.

Storylines

Groves’ block: Jacob Groves’ most impressive defensive play of the season — and perhaps of his OU career — was unfamiliar to the 6-foot-9 forward who made it.

From high school and AAU through four seasons at the college level, how many chase-down blocks has he executed?

“Man … probably zero,” Groves said. “Think that’s the first one. I don’t block many shots. Not a big blocked shot guy … some of the guys were saying it’s probably the most athletic thing they’ve ever seen me do.”

For reference, the late block marked only the eighth of Groves’ college career. And it came in a massive moment after Hill’s spill sent South Alabama in transition for the would-be game-tying score.

“Kind of one of those weird, broken down plays that just happen,” he said. “They kind of trapped J-Hill and got a tip on the ball. It’s one of those things where Jalen Hill is a guy who had our back all night with his defense, his rebounding, his energy, his winning plays. So, you see something like that happen, someone has got to step up and get his back.

“So I just happened to be in the right spot at the right time and was able to make a play on the ball.”

Tanner Groves’ ‘worst, best game’: On one hand, Tanner Groves notched his first double-double and dished a career-high assist tally Friday. On another, OU’s fourth game of the season featured the worst 3-point shooting performance of his college career.

“That was probably the worst, best game I’ve ever had,” Groves said.

The Jaguars gave Groves space to shoot from the outside and the fifth-year big man struggled, especially early on.

Groves missed his first six field goal attempts, including four misses from 3-point range. By game’s end, he’d corrected his field goal percentage to a palatable 33.3% (6-of-18), but Groves’ form from deep never recovered with five more missed 3-pointers in the second half.

Nonetheless, Groves made his presence felt most everywhere else in the performance he termed “the worst 3-point game I’ve ever had in my life.”

“I’m not too worried about that,” he said. “But I was trying not to let it affect my play too much. Just doing any little thing I can to help the team win.”

Sherfield’s scoring punch: The offensive struggles weren’t exclusive to Groves.

OU missed 16 of its first 22 field goal attempts and finished shooting 17.6% from deep as a team, worse than all but one 3-point shooting performance last season.

On a night of iffy Sooners offense, Sherfield was the consistent source of scoring.

The Nevada transfer recorded his team-high 17 points (11 after halftime) on 6-of-15 shooting with four rebounds and Sherfield countered his eight assists with only a lone turnover to steward OU to a third consecutive win.

“He was huge,” Tanner Groves said. “He’s everything you want in a point guard, especially at this level and beyond. He’s going to be an amazing pro basketball player after this. Just getting to play with him is a lot of fun because of how good he is and the reads he makes. Eight assists to one turnover is really freaking good.”

OKLAHOMA 64, SOUTH ALABAMA 60

SOUTH ALABAMA (1-3): Samuel 5-8 1-2 11, Jones 4-9 3-3 12, Moore 11-21 2-2 25, Parham 3-9 1-2 9, White 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Kearing 0-2 0-0 0, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 7-9 60.

OKLAHOMA (3-1): J.Groves 4-7 0-0 9, Hill 1-2 2-2 4, T.Groves 6-18 3-4 15, Noland 1-2 0-0 2, Sherfield 6-15 4-4 17, Bamisile 2-5 1-4 5, Uzan 1-1 0-0 3, Godwin 3-4 3-3 9, Oweh 0-1 0-0 0, Cortes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 13-17 64.

Halftime: South Alabama 33-30. 3-Point Goals: South Alabama 5-18 (Parham 2-6, Brown 1-2, Jones 1-3, Moore 1-3, Franklin 0-2, White 0-2), Oklahoma 3-17 (Sherfield 1-1, Uzan 1-1, J.Groves 1-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-1, T.Groves 0-10). Rebounds: South Alabama 20 (Samuel 9), Oklahoma 37 (T.Groves 11). Assists: South Alabama 7 (Parham 3), Oklahoma 16 (Sherfield 8). Total Fouls: South Alabama 17, Oklahoma 13. A: 5,403 (11,562).