Groundbreaking ceremony of $42 million softball stadium just another piece of OU's championship puzzle

Oklahoma’s championship softball program took another huge leap forward on Friday afternoon.

Veteran coach Patty Gasso joined dignitaries in a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating Love’s Field, the new $42 million stadium scheduled for opening in the 2024 season.

When Gasso began in 1995, OU’s games were played a few blocks away at city-owned Reeves Park. Nearly three decades, six national championships and 14 Big 12 regular-season titles later and the team is ready for the big move.

“This is the fitting piece to this puzzle,” Gasso said after the event. “We have trophies and so forth. But this is just the one piece that we’re missing.”

The new venue was announced on Oct. 28, 2021. Since then, more than $30 million of the funds have been raised, including the $12 million lead and naming gift from Love’s Travel Stops. The Oklahoma City-based company’s original pledge was $9 with a $3 million dollar-for-dollar challenge to outside donors, which was quickly raised.

The new field is one-half mile south of Marita Hynes Field and nearly doubles seating capacity (from just over 1,600 to 3,000).

The facility will include a 10,500-square-foot indoor training center and team spaces including a training room, locker room and classroom. The complex’s overall square footage will reach 44,000, which nearly triples the current size of 15,150.

“A lot of stadiums are built real high and you can look at it and say ‘wow, look how big it is,’” Gasso said. “That’s not really what our focus is. It’s really more accommodating, comfortable and great viewership for all of our fans.

“Athletes will have state-of-the-art (facilities) … we take recruits to the football stadium and say look at this locker room. And one day we will have this. Look at this sauna. Look at all these amenities.

“I don’t have to use it as my sole source of recruiting. And that is just amazing in my mind, to know that I’ve been doing that for the last 29 years and to know that it is self-contained means it’s been arrived.”

OU was winning championships with Marita Hynes Field, Gasso reminded, but this stadium will be a recruiting tool for years to come, especially with the impending move to the Southeastern Conference.

“They can see that there could be 4,000 people watching them play,” Gasso said. “They can have a sleep pod waiting for them or a cryo chamber waiting for them — all are amenities that we have had to go to football to get. They will have a comfortable place to do their homework and just relax.

“And it’s going to be state of the art. Aid it’s so deserving. And just because we’re a female sport doesn’t mean that we’re not deserving. And that’s what I mean about getting so much support from our administration.”

OU athletics director Joe Castiglione recently called Gasso not only one of the top softball coaches in the country, but one of the best coaches in any sport.

"This (groundbreaking ceremony) is about the culture … the culture of excellence, the culture of passion, the culture of what we want for our program in the future," Castiglione said. "That is the attractive element. Now we're going to have a stadium that can add to that.

"This is the culmination of the power of teamwork, the power of people working together united," Castiglione said. "That's what we have in our state at large but (especially) how it's come together around this softball program. The Love's family … they have become unbelievable teammates in all of this."