Groundbreaking ceremony announced for OU's Love's Field

Oklahoma will have a Sept. 23 groundbreaking for the Love’s Field, the university’s new $42 million softball stadium.

The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the northwest corner of South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Road, which is the future site of OU softball.

The event is open to the public. Parking and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The celebration will include statements from OU President Joseph Harroz Jr., OU athletic director Joe Castiglione, Chief Culture Officer for Love’s Travel Stops Jenny Love Meyer, OU coach Patty Gasso and OU shortstop Grace Lyons.

Of the $42 million, Love’s Travel Stops provided the lead and naming gift of $12 million.

The new stadium will hold 3,000 fans – nearly double of Marita Hynes Field capacity of just over 1,600 – and is designed to allow for expansion. The facility will include a 10,500 square-foot indoor facility and team spaces including a training room, locker room and classroom.

Season ticket sales and seat selection will begin in the coming months, the school announced.

OU is the two-time defending national champions after finishing 59-3.