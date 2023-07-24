Little more than two years into college athletics’ Name, Image and Likeness era, so much still remains to be sorted.

As designed and intended, student athletes have been able to profit — many of them exceptionally well — from their NIL since NCAA policy on the matter took effect in 2021. That decision rejected the NCAA's "amateurism" argument as an overly broad and outdated defense for failing to allow its student athletes to receive compensation.

But without a singular, national standard on NIL and with individual states passing their own legislation, the NIL landscape is far from settled.

As such, the question of “where does NIL go from here?” has stayed hotly debated across the country this summer. And the answers to that question vary depending on where you seek them.

Last week, from a podium in Nashville, Tennessee, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey offered this stance:

“If states will not enforce the laws and states are going to prohibit the NCAA or conferences from enforcing these reasonable policies, Congressional action is then the only way to provide a national uniform standard for name, image, and likeness activity and to draw the lines around the boundaries that do not become simply pay for play,” Sankey said during his state of the conference address at SEC Media Days.

In his opening comments from Nashville, Sankey became the latest figure to call for congressional action and a national policy to address an NIL industry currently governed primarily by the bills passing through statehouses throughout the nation.

Student-athletes, Sankey argued, deserve better than a “patchwork” of state laws that vary between states and, therefore, between schools.

Referencing state laws that hand universities wide latitude on NIL practices and others that provide schools cover from NIL-related violations, Sankey pointed to a national solution that would preempt state laws as perhaps the only path forward.

“The states haven't been active in enforcing laws,” Sankey said. “And now states are preventing the NCAA, our conferences, from adopting and enforcing reasonable name, image, and likeness standards.”

Senate Bill 840, the NIL legislation that passed through the Oklahoma legislature this spring, falls under the umbrella of the NIL laws that drove Sankey’s comments.

Initially vetoed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on April 27, the amendment to the state’s NIL Rights Act regained life when the Oklahoma legislature overrode Stitt’s veto in May.

Among the changes under SB 840, which removed a handful of NIL restrictions on student athletes in Oklahoma: universities within the state are now protected from NCAA player violations related to NIL.

“I think it’s a terrific bill,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione told SoonerScoop.com in May. “It’s obviously geared toward helping student-athletes at all of our state colleges and universities.”

Under SB 840, Oklahoma joins three other states housing current or future SEC programs — Arkansas, Missouri and Texas — with NIL laws at odds with the vision Sankey put forth last week.

Yet Castiglione, whose department has been at the forefront of NIL since July of 2021, remains open to all possibilities as administrators across the country search for adequate regulation on the issue.

“We need to embrace what we think the best solution is for the role of how we involve athletes in the future,” he told On3.com earlier this month. “We need to help figure that out with them and for them.”

For those clamoring for a federal solution on NIL, a breakthrough could be on the way.

Days after Sankey pined for national legislative action, Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) and Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) announced a bipartisan partnership to launch The College Athletes Protection & Compensation act, a federal bill aimed at addressing the very issue of an NIL landscape dictated differently state-to-state.

“It is no secret that college athletics have grown into an increasingly profitable, billion-dollar industry,” Moran told Yahoo Sports. “However the rules surrounding athlete compensation have not been modernized.”

A renewed effort from the federal legislative branch could represent the early makings of an NIL win for those on the side of a national solution.

History, however, might tell a different story. More than a dozen national NIL bills have been proposed. None have proceeded beyond those preliminary steps.

On NIL, college athletics likely still has a long way to go.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.