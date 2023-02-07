Oklahoma fell in its fifth consecutive Big 12 game Saturday night in a 93-61 loss at West Virginia, the latest defeat in a Sooners conference swoon that has OU's postseason hopes firmly on the ropes.

On Wednesday, the Sooners (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) trek through the league gauntlet in 2022-23 continues with a visit to No. 14 Baylor, winners of seven of their last eight games.

Three storylines

‘Great grit': Ahead now for the reeling Sooners stare down seven matchups against opponents currently ranked inside the AP Top 25 over their final eight games of the regular season.

What will Porter Moser and Co. need to carve a miraculous turnaround in their NCAA Tournament aspirations between now and mid-March?

“We've got to play with this great grit — this great grit,” OU's second-year coach said Tuesday. “And we didn't play with grit last game. There wasn't the grit we need to beat the teams we're playing. And that's what the message is. Not, 'Hey, we're going to make these four changes and we're going to win.' No. We got to get back to grit. Passion. Belief.”

“And that's what I didn't see (at West Virginia),” Moser continued. “That's what we're getting back to."

There’s no quick fix to OU’s current woes, Moser said. He tried one anyway at West Virginia, altering his starting five for the first time in 14 games to swap sophomore Bijan Cortes in for fourth-year forward Jacob Groves. The move did little to slow the Mountaineer onslaught and Sooners’ largest defeat of the season.

So, as the Sooners face a daunting final stretch to their 2022-23 regular season, Moser is focused on recentering his team’s mentality.

“It's just gotta start with a complete focus and toughness and consistent effort before trying to put magic dust and trying to change lineups,” he said. “We might make some subtle changes but we're not going to reinvent the wheel. It's gotta start with a consistent toughness, enthusiastic, togetherness bounce.”

Bamisile bounce: If a bright spot existed in the 32-point loss in Morgantown, it was Joe Bamisile’s second-half performance.

Glued to the bench for all but two games since Dec. 17, Bamisile went 5-for-8 from the field for 11 points and added a steal and a rebound in 12 minutes after halftime at West Virginia. The offensive burst followed Bamisile’s blocked shot on a lay-in attempt from Kedrian Johnson in the first half.

It was Bamisile’s strongest performance since the Dec. 10 loss to Arkansas in Tulsa and one of his brightest in an OU uniform. And it came after recent improvement from the George Washington transfer in three categories the Sooners’ coaching staff consider especially critical: intensity, offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency.

“All three of those areas have been better in the last 2-3 weeks,” Moser said of Bamisile. “We went into that game knowing Joe was going to be in the rotation early. We feel the same way. I thought he did some good things.”

“I thought his effort and efficiency has really improved in the last few weeks,” he added. “And you’ll see him again against Baylor.”

Message to Groves: Tanner Groves needed only 11 minutes on the floor to foul out for the fifth time this season on Saturday.

Moser’s message to his veteran forward?

“You can’t have mindless fouls,” he explained. “If you get a foul, you get foul. But you can’t have mindless ones. He just two-hands grabbed a guard on a back cut. He just came down (for an) offensive rebound looking at the thing and just ran over a guy.

“He’s so important to us, especially with the fact that I’m redshirting one big and the other big’s out.”

Fellow big man Sam Godwin fouled out 1:05 after Groves in the second-half, leaving the Sooners down two players at their thinnest spot in the rotation with Missouri transfer Yaya Keita (season-ending shin injury) and freshman Luke Northweather (redshirt) not available.

As a result, 6-foot-6 forward Jalen Hill was left to play the role of center for the final 6:58 at West Virginia.

“He’s just got to be smarter,” Moser said of Groves. “You can get some fouls, but you can’t have silly fouls. That’s the message."