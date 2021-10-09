'Great feeling': Brooks caps comeback with game-winning TD run

“We said it all week. We've got to run the ball typically well in this game to win this game and know we were at our best when we needed it. Kennedy ran well, and again, a lot of credit goes to our offensive line.”

Riley had memories of another recent game-winning touchdown run.

“We blocked it beautifully. Kennedy hit it ... it reminded me of Rodney Anderson’s at Kansas State. Very similar deal. Popped it and scored to win the game. It was awesome. It was elite execution at a critical time,” Riley said.

Anderson had a 22-yard scoring dash with seven seconds left to give OU a 42-35 win at Kansas State during the 2017 season.

Brooks added a fourth-quarter run of 18 yards, which gave the Sooners their first lead — 48-41 — with 7:10 to go in regulation. He also had a 65-yard run to help set up an OU field goal.

Brooks missed last season after opting out for COVID. Did he take time to reflect on his performance against the Longhorns?

“No. I give all my credit to God, the O-line and the receivers. They did everything for me,” Brooks said. “They made my job easier. I couldn’t’ do anything without them and my coaches trusting me. I give all credit to them.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.