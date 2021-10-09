'Great feeling': Brooks caps comeback with game-winning TD run

DALLAS — There wasn’t much pregame talk about a running back battle between Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks.
During Oklahoma’s 55-48 win over Texas, Robinson received the most fanfare while Brooks won the show.
Brooks rushed for a career-high 217 yards and had two rushing touchdowns — including the 33-yard game winner with three seconds remaining in regulation — to outduel Robinson (20 carries, 137 yards).
“It was a great call by Lincoln Riley. The O-line did a great job. They blocked it out. I went to the outside. The receivers did a hell of a job blocking downfield,” Brooks said of the game-winner. “I just ran straight and scored. It was amazing feeling to be able to win the game. I did it for the team. It was a great feeling.”
The play came on a direct snap to Brooks, who was supposed to help gain yardage to set up a potential game-winning field goal attempt by Gabe Brkic. The kicker wasn’t needed after Brooks’ second TD run of the game.
“The line was really, really good in the run game,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “Give him some clean lanes and honestly go back and look at it, I think there several times that we had shoestring tackles and we felt like we were closer to big, big plays. That was important regardless of who was playing quarterback.
“We said it all week. We've got to run the ball typically well in this game to win this game and know we were at our best when we needed it. Kennedy ran well, and again, a lot of credit goes to our offensive line.”
Riley had memories of another recent game-winning touchdown run.
“We blocked it beautifully. Kennedy hit it ... it reminded me of Rodney Anderson’s at Kansas State. Very similar deal. Popped it and scored to win the game. It was awesome. It was elite execution at a critical time,” Riley said.
Anderson had a 22-yard scoring dash with seven seconds left to give OU a 42-35 win at Kansas State during the 2017 season.
Brooks added a fourth-quarter run of 18 yards, which gave the Sooners their first lead — 48-41 — with 7:10 to go in regulation. He also had a 65-yard run to help set up an OU field goal.
Brooks missed last season after opting out for COVID. Did he take time to reflect on his performance against the Longhorns?
“No. I give all my credit to God, the O-line and the receivers. They did everything for me,” Brooks said. “They made my job easier. I couldn’t’ do anything without them and my coaches trusting me. I give all credit to them.”