Gray’s monster season, Gabriel’s place among former OU QBs, staggering snap counts for the LBs: Oklahoma’s 2022 regular season by the numbers

Oklahoma is 12 games into the Brent Venables era.

The Sooners (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) closed the 2022 regular season Saturday night with a 51-48 overtime defeat on the road at Texas Tech, their second loss in three games to cap this fall’s conference calendar. Up next, OU learns its postseason destination Sunday with the Sooners currently projected for bowl games anywhere from Florida to Texas to Tennessee and Arizona.

OU and its players have one more game to add to their stat totals for the season next month. But 12 games provide a meaningful sample from Year 1 under Venables and the first-year coaching staff.

So let’s have a look at the numbers from the Sooners’ 2022 regular season.

Six: OU’s regular-season loss count.

Team 128, as Venables and Co. commonly refer to themselves this fall, is only the eighth six-plus loss team in program history.

Prior to 2022, the Sooners’ other six-loss seasons came in 1960, ‘94 and ‘98. A loss in next month’s bowl game would match the seven-loss total achieved by OU in 1931 and ‘65. Only twice — in a pair of eight-defeat campaigns in 1996 and ‘97 — have the Sooners ever lost more in a single season.

2,925 yards: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s passing total in 11 starts.

The passer finished third among Big 12 quarterbacks in passing yards and first yards in per game (265.9). Gabriel’s 224 first-quarter passing yards against Oklahoma State on Nov. 19 were the second-most ever thrown by an OU passer in a single quarter. Against Texas Tech, his six passing touchdowns marked a career high.

Gabriel absorbed plenty of criticism during his first season in Norman, but with one game left on the schedule in 2022, the only Sooners passers who have thrown for more yards in a single season are Sam Bradford, Landry Jones, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Josh Heupel, Jason White and Spencer Rattler.

.333: The Sooners’ win percentage in Big 12 play.

OU finished 3-6 in the league with its second-worst conference record since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996. The 1997 Sooners went 2-6 in conference play en route to a 4-8 record.

Behind TCU, Kansas State, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Baylor, and level with Kansas and West Virginia, 2022 marks OU’s worst Big 12 finish since 2014.

1,364 yards: Eric Gray’s career-high rushing total on the ground.

The senior rusher used eight 100-plus yard performances to power the finest season of his college career. No other Big 12 running back did better than Gray’s 6.4 yards per carry. Only one — Texas’ Bijan Robinson — averaged more yards than his 113.7 per game. And his 11 rushing scores rank fourth among conference running backs.

Per Pro Football Focus, Gray has been the ninth-best running back in the nation in 2022.

“With the yards, the touchdowns, it’s the year I definitely wanted to have,” Gray said. “I’m blessed and grateful that I was able to have this year.”

As things stand, Gray is in possession of the ninth-best rushing season in program history. If he chooses to play in the bowl game, Gray would need 159 yards to pass Steve Owens' 1969 mark of 1,523 in eighth-place.

Top-30: Where the Sooners’ offensive line landed in each of Pro Football Focus’ major blocking metrics.

Healthy and consistent most of the way, OU’s offensive line has been an unsung force in 2022. Per PFF, the Sooners front-line ranks 11th in pass blocking, 15th in run blocking and 19th in pass blocking efficiency, which measures “pressure allowed on a per-snap basis with weighting toward sacks allowed.”

Credit, again in 2022, to longtime offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh.

606: Penalty yards accepted against the Sooners.

Only West Virginia tallied more penalty yards during the regular season among Big 12 teams. OU was flagged six or more times in four of its six losses during the regular season.

“It goes back to coaching,” Venables said of the Sooners’ lack of discipline. “I think that’s where it starts. We have moments where we have great discipline and moments where we’re not. We’re just very inconsistent. To me, it goes back to coaching.”

2,268 yards: Allowed on the ground by OU.

Venables’ first defense as head coach of the Sooners has struggled to stop the run. OU finished ninth in the Big 12 in rush defense and 109th nationally in the category. Since 1937, only two OU defenses have allowed more rushing yards in a season.

2,676: Number of snaps between linebackers Danny Stutsman, DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu, per PFF. The Sooners’ defense played a total of 972 snaps during the regular season and OU’s linebacker trio was on the field for a staggering amount of them.

Stutsman — the Big 12’s tackles leader — leads the Sooners with 920 total snaps, followed by White with 882 and Ugwoegbu at 874.

Beyond the linebackers, OU’s most utilized defender was cornerback Woodi Washington, on the field for 830 plays in 12 games.

24: Consecutive bowl game appearances for OU.

Wherever the Sooners end up next month, they will continue the nation’s second-longest run of postseason bowl appearances dating back to 1998, trailing only Georgia’s 28-year streak.