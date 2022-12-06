Grant Sherfield’s second-half scoring carries Sooners past UMKC as Uzan makes first career start

NORMAN — Grant Sherfield’s night started slow inside Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday.

Three first-half field goal attempts. Zero makes. By halftime, when Oklahoma jogged to the locker room level 27-27 with UMKC, his pair of made free throws marked the veteran guard’s only points.

Then, after the break, Sherfield took off, pouring in 22 second-half points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field including five made 3-pointers to provide the scoring punch that sent the Sooners to 7-2 on the year in a 75-53 win over the visiting Roos.

“I think when he gets going, you can just see he heats up,” OU coach Porter Moser said afterward. “You can just see it in his eyes. He’s like that. We’re gonna see that a lot where he can get cooking.”

Another hot second half translated into a 24-point outing for Sherfield and another Sooners win in OU’s first home action since Nov. 18.

Elsewhere in the backcourt, freshman Milos Uzan entered the starting lineup for the first time in his young career and delivered, tallying 11 points on 83.3% shooting from the field with five assists. Inside, it was Tanner Groves (11 points) and Sam Godwin (10) who led the Sooners on a night they outscored the visitors 36-24 in the paint.

“I want to continue that production,” Moser said of OU’s interior play. “A lot of people aren't posting up that much anymore. And I think we've got some guys who can post up.”

Sherfield’s monster second half followed a shaky opening period for the Sooners. OU began 2-of-9 from the field, lost the rebound battle 18-10 in the first half and trailed 15-6 after 8:03 of game action. UMKC’s RayQuawndis Mitchell scored 16 first-half points and led the Roos (4-8) with 18 for the game.

Uzan paced the Sooners with seven first-half points and OU closed the half on an extended 21-12 run over the final 11:33 to head into the break level at 27-27.

In the second half, Sherfield found the jolt the Sooners had been missing. After Tanner Groves powered a 7-0 run to open the period, he knocked down back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers that put OU ahead 45-31 with 13:35 remaining. Sherfield would knock down two more triples before the buzzer in his second-highest scoring game in an OU uniform.

The Nevada transfer has now eclipsed 20 points in three of the Sooners’ last four games. But afterward, Moser was focused on another part of his game.

“I thought he had his best defensive game,” Moser said. “That's what I told him. He played really hard on the defensive end. Guarding the ball. Keeping them in ball screens. If you rewatch the tape, you're gonna see how hard he played on the defensive end.”

Up next: The Sooners come to Tulsa on Saturday to face No. 9 Arkansas at noon inside BOK Center. OU topped the Razorbacks (7-1) in Tulsa 88-66 in the last meeting between the schools on Dec. 11, 2021. The 30th all-time meeting between the teams will air on ESPN2.

Storylines

Uzan’s first start: It took Moser until Game No. 8 to roll out a changed starting lineup.

With sophomore C.J. Noland beginning his night on the bench for the first time in 2022-23, Uzan stepped in alongside Sherfield, Jalen Hill and the Groves Bros. to make the first start of his college career. And any questions surrounding the freshman’s comfort in the elevated role were quelled fast after Uzan sank a 3-pointer to open the scoring 13 seconds into the action.

“It was a little jitters coming in for sure,” Uzan said. “But when (the defender) backed up he was kind of like giving it to me. So it was kind of cool for sure.”

On the decision to give Uzan the start: “I just thought it was time,” Moser said. “He's been playing really well. He's been in practice and in the games, and I think his minutes have been really good. And I just think it gives us another ball handler with Grant.

“It was just time and I thought he responded really well,” he continued.

Given a shot, Uzan finished as one of four OU scorers in double figures and again flashed his passing ability; “He had five assists, but he could have about 10,” Moser said.

Noland went 0-of-2 from the field in six minutes off the bench. Fellow sophomore guard Bijan Cortes recorded four points, three rebounds and three assists in 26 reserve minutes.

As for Saturday’s matchup with Arkansas? Moser expects Uzan back in the starting lineup in Tulsa.

Slow start shooting: After Uzan’s 3-pointer to open the game, OU missed all but two of its next nine field-goal attempts over a stretch that saw UMKC jump to an early nine-point lead with a 13-1 scoring run.

But Moser wasn’t bothered by the Sooners’ early shot selection.

“I thought we were getting good shots,” he said. “Right at the beginning of the game Jacob had a couple, Jalen had a couple. I thought Tanner hit a nice 3 in the second half. I think he had only one attempt. I thought CJ Noland had a really nice shot from the corner.”

OU’s shooting bounce back bore that out. The Sooners knocked down eight of their last 12 field goal attempts of the first half to claw even with the Roos ahead of halftime.

Second-half turnaround: Two things fueled one of OU’s most vibrant 20-minute stretches of basketball in 2022-23.

First, the Sooners put a cap on Mitchell, limiting the UMKC guard to two second-half points after he dropped 16 in the first.

“I don't think we were up into him enough,” Moser said. “And we really talked at halftime that we gotta get up into him, make him uncomfortable … I thought our guys responded to that.”

The other difference? OU picked up the pace after halftime, tallying 14 of its 17 fast-break points in the game after the break to pull away in the 22-point win.

“When we really opened up is when the Bijan, Los and Grant really got the pace going downhill,” Moser said. “We had multiple ball handlers in there able to spray it.”

OKLAHOMA 75, UMKC 53

UMKC (4-8): Pro.Idiaru 0-1 0-0 0, A.Mukeba 4-9 2-2 10, Allen 3-10 2-5 9, B.Diallo 3-5 0-0 6, Mitchell 7-17 2-2 18, Ngandu 1-1 1-2 3, Dimou 0-2 0-0 0, Andrews 0-2 0-0 0, Pre.Idiaru 1-2 1-2 4, Sullivan 0-3 3-4 3, Martin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 11-17 53.

OKLAHOMA (7-2): J.Groves 2-7 0-0 4, Hill 0-1 4-4 4, T.Groves 4-4 2-2 11, Sherfield 6-10 7-9 24, Uzan 5-6 0-0 11, Cortes 2-6 0-0 4, Bamisile 0-0 0-0 0, Godwin 4-4 2-3 10, Noland 0-2 0-0 0, Oweh 1-1 1-3 3, Schroder 2-4 0-0 4, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, Moser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-45 16-21 75.

Halftime: 27-27. 3-Point Goals: UMKC 4-18 (Mitchell 2-8, Allen 1-2, Pre.Idiaru 1-2, Andrews 0-1, Martin 0-1, Dimou 0-2, Sullivan 0-2), OU 7-17 (Sherfield 5-6, T.Groves 1-1, Uzan 1-2, Noland 0-1, Schroder 0-1, Cortes 0-2, J.Groves 0-4). Rebounds: UMKC 26 (Pro.Idiaru, A.Mukeba 5), OU 25 (J.Groves, Hill 5). Assists: UMKC 6 (Allen, B.Diallo 2), OU 13 (Uzan 5). Total Fouls: UMKC 17, OU 14. A: 4,863 (11,562).