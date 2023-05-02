Oklahoma’s Patty Gasso had a long postgame discussion with her top-ranked softball team on Tuesday night.

The scoreboard displayed a 6-0 victory over Tulsa, extending a 38-game winning streak and nation-best 29th shutout. But the feeling after the road victory wasn’t joyous.

“Our pitching was very intentful but I thought our hitters weren’t completely ... the defense was outstanding, but our offense was not intentful today,” Gasso said.

Alyssa Brito’s grand slam over the left-field wall gave the Sooners a 6-0 lead in the seventh inning to calm any upset hopes from Tulsa.

It was Brito’s 12th homer of the season and came immediately after Sophia Nugent’s double-digit pitch at-bat against Maura Moore, which ended with a walk to load the bases.

“I was just looking for a good pitch to hit and the pitch before was a good pitcher’s pitch,” Brito said. “I thought she was going to throw it again and then I just went for it.

“Sophia’s at bat was huge. She was definitely giving us a good look (at Moore’s pitches) ... that game made the game.”

Added Gasso: “Sophia Nugent’s at-bat really turned things around. It was a 10- or 11-pitch battle that loaded the bases. And then everything opened up for Brito. You could feel momentum starting to turn in that direction.”

The loss spoiled an outstanding outing by Tulsa starter Kylee Moore, who only allowed five hits and two unearned runs until being lifted in the seventh inning.

“I have to give credit to Tulsa’s pitching staff which did a really outstanding job and kept us off balance,” Gasso said. “I think we came out a little sluggish.”

OU (46-1) took a 2-0 lead in the third inning after being aided by a two-out error from TU shortstop Imani Edwards. Tiare Jennings scored on the play, and Haley Lee knocked in Cydney Sanders on the next at-bat with a single up the middle.

The run support was all that was needed by the OU pitching staff, which threw four pitchers at the Hurricane. Jordy Bahl got the start, followed by Nicole May (15-0), Kierston Deal and Alex Storako, who picked up her first save this season.

Gasso said the game — rescheduled from last week’s rainout — was important for her program heading into a weekend series at Oklahoma State.

“It was good for a lot of reasons,” she said. “We have not had a game where we had to travel more than an hour … that might have had a little effect on them and something that we weren’t used to. We need to feel this. We need to understand what it feels like.”

It was also big for OU to spread its reach to the Tulsa community, she said. The game drew a sellout crowd around 1,000 fans.

“We wanted to be out here also to help OU fans see us, those who can’t see our games down in Norman,” she said. “I was really pleasantly surprised by the amount of Sooners fans here. We also wanted to bring a good gate to Tulsa and give them an opportunity to do some things on their field, make improvements or whatever they need. I’m just trying to help our team but also help other programs.”

OU moves on to its final regular-season series. The Sooners will play at OSU on Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (4) and Sunday. Tulsa heads to East Carolina for a three-game series.

OKLAHOMA 6, TULSA 0

OU;002;000;4;–;6;6;1

TU;000;000;0;–;0;4;1

Bahl, May (4), Deal (5), Storako (6) and Hansen, Nugent (6). Nash, Moore (7) and Keith. HR: Brito (12). W: May (15-0). L: Nash (9-13). S: Storako (1)