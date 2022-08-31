Grace and humilty: The story behind Justin Harrington's return to Oklahoma's secondary in 2022

NORMAN — It has been a busy year of twists, turns and returns for Oklahoma’s Justin Harrington. Within the last 365 days — both physically and figuratively — the Sooners’ defensive back has been in a lot of different places.

Last August, Harrington spent training camp settling into a new role at cornerback. In September, he appeared in each of OU’s first four games. Then Harrington jumped to the transfer portal and opened his third recruitment in October. All that before launching a seemingly unlikely revival in Norman this past spring.

On Saturday, Harrington will suit up once again for the Sooners. It's the latest step back to OU in a journey that began in coach Brent Venables’ office earlier this year.

“I would say it was a real, selfless moment,” Harrington said of the meeting after Tuesday’s practice session. “I would say it was the least prideful … I had to put all my pride to the side.”

Harrington’s second chance marches on in Week 1 when the Sooners host UTEP (0-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The former junior college transfer opens 2022 listed behind DaShaun White at the Cheetah position on OU’s initial depth chart and is likely to feature in the Sooners’ season opener.

For Harrington, his story this past year has one been one of a rash decision, a change of heart and a determination to work his way back at OU, evidenced nowhere more than in his willingness to return to Norman as a walk-on.

Now, Harrington is ready to make the next chapter in his story about taking advantage of a second opportunity.

“I asked him to come back with humility and expecting nothing and to be about the work,” Venables said Tuesday of their spring conversation. “That's the way that I encouraged him to earn the trust and respect of his teammates. And he's done that. You know — he's over-delivered in that regard.”

Harrington, who redshirted in 2020 after arriving from California’s Bakersfield Community College, saw his first action with the Sooners last September. But at the end of that month, Harrington left the program, hopped into the portal and returned to his family in North Carolina.

“I went home and I felt what being a regular student feels,” he said. “It does not feel good if you want to play football.”

Yet while he sat at home more than 1,200 miles away, Harrington kept an eye on OU — “I was always rooting on my guys,” he said — and kept in touch with former teammates like Woodi Washington, Key Lawrence and Reggie Grimes as schools across the country began recruiting him out of the portal.

When the calendar hit December and Venables returned to Norman to replace Lincoln Riley, those same teammates began re-recruiting Harrington back to OU. Harrington, meanwhile, began pitching himself to the new staff, blowing up the phone of safeties coach Brandon Hall and exchanging texts with Venables.

Pretty soon, Harrington knew the only place he wanted to be in 2022 was the program he had left just months earlier.

“There’s nothing really like Oklahoma,” he said. “I committed here. That’s what went through the thought process of me coming back. You can’t get anything better than this.”

But first, Harrington had to convince Venables. And over 90 minutes in his coach’s office this spring, he did.

“We had an hour and a half talk,” Harrington said. “It really wasn't about football. I felt like he was trying to find out who I was as a person. One thing that he said to me was — not that I'm that young. I'm 22 — but you still make impulsive decisions.

"That's kind of what we talked about — making impulsive decisions and people just deserving grace and a second chance.”

The humility Venables called for, Harrington said, came naturally from his family and his upbringing in the church. And since that meeting, Venables has seen it, not only from the walk-on defensive back but his parents back home in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“He wasn't listed as a starter (in the Week 1 depth chart) and you don't hear anything," Venables said. "His family has reached out a couple of different times and just to thank us, which is just refreshing. There's no ‘expectation.’”

Harrington is relishing his second chance at OU. Back in the Sooners' secondary, he's now playing in the Cheetah position, which calls for the mixture of physicality, savvy and speed he has flashed in the past at cornerback and safety.

It's the spot Harrington will most likely occupy if he enters against UTEP.

Back in the spring, he felt a sense of relief when he returned to OU. When Harrington takes the field Saturday, he expects to feel something similar.

“Once I got the opportunity, I ran out here with a breath of fresh air. I felt like a 5-year-old. I love being out here every day. I love being in the locker room again every day.”