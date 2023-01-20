GIFs, memes and emojis: An exhaustive accounting of OU QB Dillon Gabriel’s Twitter recruiting game

Here’s Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel last summer on the subject of leadership ahead of his debut season under center with the Sooners:

“It just comes natural to me and something that, playing the (quarterback) position, that you have to be really good at, just being the leader of the huddle,” he said. “The guys in the huddle are looking at you to be that voice of belief and confidence. It’s something that I’ve learned but something that comes natural to me.”

Gabriel proved himself an integral, foundational pillar for OU over the course of a rocky 2022 campaign in Norman and he’ll fill the same role in 2023, back with the Sooners for a fifth season in college football.

But since the close of the 2022 regular season — perhaps with the exception of OU’s Dec. 29, 2022, trip to the Cheez-It Bowl — Gabriel’s leadership has been visible nowhere more than on Twitter. Typically reserved on social media, Gabriel kicked up his Twitter game during the 45-day transfer portal window, which closed Wednesday with 10 scholarship players and a pair of walk-ons joining OU’s roster.

Gabriel made use of memes, GIFs and emojis, evoked the likes of Stephen A. Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio and SpongeBob SquarePants and at times operated with the same precision that earned him Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors in 2022 — all of it for the unquantifiable yet increasingly critical sake of recruiting via social media.

With the portal now shut until May 1 and OU in the early days of offseason workouts, it’s time for an exhaustive accounting of Gabriel’s social media tactics, who they were targeted to and what it all yielded the Sooners in the flurry of the transfer portal:

Dec. 17, 2022 — Eyes emojis for WR Tre Harris

Gabriel started small in mid-December with a symbol as reliable as the veteran quarterback himself. The eyes emoji is an oldy, but a goody.

In this instance, Gabriel offered a nod to Tre Harris, the Louisiana Tech transfer pass catcher who accounted for 29.2% of his team’s receiving production in 2022. The retweet received 1,095 likes, 54 retweets and a stream of replies encouraging Harris to “come home.”

The eyes, all three pairs of them, proved unsuccessful for Gabriel and OU, however. Harris committed to Ole Miss on Dec. 26.

Dec. 22, 2022 — More eyes for DB Reggie Pearson

Gabriel broke out the eyes emoji again in late December, this time for the commitment of Texas Tech safety Reggie Pearson.

An added layer to this: Pearson is the defensive back who unloaded a fierce hit on Gabriel on a trick play on the first snap of overtime in the Sooners’ overtime loss to the Red Raiders on Nov. 26, 2022. He even included footage of the hit in the video that accompanied his commitment.

Marvin Mims hit the nail on the head in the replies.

Bro hit you like that and put it in the video and you reposted it. 🤣🤣🤣🤣Welcome @reggiepearson21 congrats brotha!! — Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) December 22, 2022

Jan. 5, 2023 — ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ for OL Matt Lee

DiCaprio’s famous knuckle-bite from the 2013 Martin Scorsese film arrives as his character, stock-market manipulator Jordan Beflort, describes his vast extramarital activity.

Gabriel whipped it out when his former center from UCF visited Norman earlier this month.

Lee, a three-year starter with the Knights, would have brought experience to the Sooners offensive line and a presumably challenge to Andrew Raym for OU’s starting center spot.

Instead, Lee’s veteran presence will be felt at Miami next fall following his Jan. 8 pledge to the Hurricanes.

Jan. 5, 2023 — Stephen A. Smith in the OU beanie

Two things happened on Jan. 5: OU got a commitment from Miami (Ohio) offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer and Gabriel formally announced his plans to return to Norman in 2023.

We’re going to assume the edit of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that Gabriel posted two and a half hours before his announcement was linked to the latter.

Simultaneously, this marked OU’s most significant offseason news and the biggest memedrop of the Sooners’ 2023 season to date.

Jan. 6, 2023 — Hasbulla in a Sooners hat for WR Tyrone Broden

This story ended the same way for OU as Harris’ recruitment. Tyrone Broden, the 6-foot-7 transfer from Bowling Green, picked Arkansas on Jan. 15.

But Gabriel gets points here for creativity and patience. After Broden tweeted at him at 1:28 a.m. on Jan. 6, Gabriel waited nearly 12 hours to reply. He delivered with an edit of Hasbulla Magamedov — the Dagestani internet personality — in an OU hat with a lock edited into the image.

Simple. Poignant. Ultimately ineffective for the Sooners who searched heavily in the portal for pass catching talent following the departures of Mims and Theo Wease.

Jan. 7, 2023 — SpongeBob SquarePants for WR Andrel Anthony

Third time’s the charm? Gabriel pulled out a SpongeBob meme for pass catcher Andrel Anthony and the Michigan transfer committed to OU days later. Interestingly, Broden — the eventual Arkansas commit — replied to this particular tweet asking for a DM from Gabriel.

Broden won’t be in Norman next fall. Anthony will. Here’s what the 6-foot-2 did to Michigan State in 2021:

Jan. 14, 2023 — More DiCaprio for OL Walter Rouse

We’ll have to ask Gabriel about his affinity for Leonardo DiCaprio the next time we chat with him.

The Sooners’ picked up a massive flip when Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse decommitted from Nebraska and shifted his plans for 2023 to OU. A raised glass is the least Gabriel could offer his presumed opening day left tackle.