Gavin Sawchuk, considered second-best running back in 2022 recruiting class, pledges to OU

Oklahoma’s future at the running back position took a big leap on Tuesady.

Gavin Sawchuk, a four-star running back from Highlands Ranch, Colo., has given a pledge to play for the Sooners. He is a member of the 2022 recruiting class and considered the second-best running back according to 247Sports.

Sawchuk (5-11, 175) visited OU during the past recruiting weekend. He chose the Sooners over schools like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC.

He played at Valor Christian High School. His three-year career included 3,690 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns.

Sawchuk is the ninth member of Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class. He joins Santa Ana (Calif.) running back Raleek Brown at the position.

