 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gavin Sawchuk, considered second-best running back in 2022 recruiting class, pledges to OU
0 Comments
top story

Gavin Sawchuk, considered second-best running back in 2022 recruiting class, pledges to OU

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OU Football
MATT BARNARD

Oklahoma’s future at the running back position took a big leap on Tuesady.

Gavin Sawchuk, a four-star running back from Highlands Ranch, Colo., has given a pledge to play for the Sooners. He is a member of the 2022 recruiting class and considered the second-best running back according to 247Sports.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sawchuk (5-11, 175) visited OU during the past recruiting weekend. He chose the Sooners over schools like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC.

He played at Valor Christian High School. His three-year career included 3,690 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns.

Sawchuk is the ninth member of Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class. He joins Santa Ana (Calif.) running back Raleek Brown at the position.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will the Houston Texans have the worst record in the NFL?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News