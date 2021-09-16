When OU ran

All-American running back Greg Pruitt averaged 9.0 yards per carry that season, but he was largely thwarted that afternoon. Pruitt finished with 53 yards on 10 carries with no trips to the end zone. The Cornhuskers focused on the OU running backs, leaving quarterback Jack Mildren with few options other than to keep the ball. Mildren was up to the challenge, rushing on 130 yards on 31 carries and scoring two touchdowns.

Stat to know: 3.

That’s how many possessions OU fumbled away that Thanksgiving Day. Even 50 years later some things still hold true. Turnovers doomed OU in the Game of the Century.

When OU passed

Mildren was the dominant offensive force that afternoon. He only completed five passes, but they went for 188 yards. Wide receiver Jon Harrison caught four passes 115 yards and two touchdowns. The Sooners’ big plays came through the air. Harrison was essential as a passer as well, connecting with tight end Al Chandler for 51 yards to set up a touchdown.

Stat to know: 31.3:

That was the Sooners’ average per completion against Nebraska. OU ran 75 plays that day and only attempted 11 passes.

When Nebraska ran

The offensive star turned out to Nebraska workhorse fullback Jeff Kinney. He carried the ball 31 times for 171 yards and scored four touchdowns. Outside of Kinney, Nebraska’s running attack remained in check.

Stat to know: 1.75 yards

The average distance of the Cornhuskers’ touchdown scores that day. Trying to stop Nebraska in those days was like wrestling a python. Just a methodical pain-riddled experience.

When Nebraska passed

No one relied on the pass in those days. All-American receiver Johnny Rodgers was limited to five receptions for 61 yards. Quarterback Jerry Tagge was just 6-for-13 for 65 yards that day. Nebraska wasn’t going to beat anyone throwing the ball. And it didn’t have to.

Stat to know: 5

The average yards per passing attempt for Nebraska in the game. It was a different era in college football. But imagine a team playing national championship level football half a century later, and only averaging 5.0 yards per passing attempt.

Special Teams

The only field goal attempt came from OU’s John Carroll late in the first quarter. But this was an era when teams’ best players returned kicks. Nebraska exploited that. Rodgers’ 72-yard punt return for a touchdown is the most replayed highlight from the game. It occurred just a few minutes into the game.

Stat to know: 41.6

OU punted to Rodgers twice and a kickoff settled into his hands once. But he averaged that number in return yards. The 1971 Heisman Trophy truly was a threat to score any time he touched the ball. In a time where kickoffs rarely reached the end zone and directionally punting hadn’t been conceived, Nebraska had a weapon the Sooners couldn’t match.

Coaching

Bob Devaney’s coaching career was at its apex and he was going a bang. The victory was part of the apex season. His young offensive coordinator on that 1971 coaching staff was Tom Osborne. OU coach Chuck Fairbanks was the young upstart. He helped rebuild the Sooners during his run between 1967 and 1972. His young offensive coordinator at the time was Barry Switzer. The DNA for what happened with the rivalry throughout the rest of the 1970s and 1980s was all there at Owen Field.

Who won and why

Nebraska 35, Oklahoma 31

These were the two dominant forces in college football that season. If there had been a playoff back then, there very likely would have been a Round 2. The difference that afternoon was OU’s five turnovers. Nebraska recovered three of them. The wishbone offense provided thrills and explosive plays. But it also came with risks. The Sooners paid the price.

