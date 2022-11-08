Game contract for three-game series reveals OU will pay San Diego State $1.25 to visit Norman in 2031

NORMAN — Oklahoma will pay San Diego State $1.25 million for its visit to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in the final meeting of a three-game series between the school’s football teams on Sept. 6, 2031, according to the game contract obtained by the Tulsa World through an open records request.

OU announced an agreement for a three-game series with SDSU last month featuring dates in 2027, 2029 and 2031 as part of a larger down the road scheduling shuffle.

In September, the Sooners’ previously scheduled nonconference meetings with Georgia in 2023 and 2031 and another expected contest with Tennessee were yanked from the future slate at the direction of the SEC ahead of OU’s eventual arrival to the conference. To replace the lost games, OU announced a home-and-home series against SMU with dates in 2023 (Norman) and 2027 (Dallas) before adding the three-game set with the Aztecs to the schedule later on this decade and into the next.

“Due to our eventual move to the SEC, we’ve had some shifts to our schedule with the cancellation of multiple series involving current programs from that league,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said in an Oct. 20 statement. “We appreciate our fans’ understanding related to those changes and look forward to announcing more schedule updates in the future.”

Per the contract, the visiting school will be paid $500,000 in each of the first two meetings when SDSU comes to Norman on Sept. 18, 2027 and for the Sooners’ trip to San Diego on Sept. 1, 2029.

But when the Aztecs return to Norman in 2031, the payout will climb to $1.25 million for the visitors, a shade more than the $1 million OU paid UTEP for the 2022 season opener earlier this fall.

Additional contract details:

* In the event that either school fails to appear and participate in any of the scheduled games, the non-breaching party will receive $700,000 in damages.

* The visiting team will be allotted a minimum of 4,000 tickets for each game. The contract also includes an agreement to “negotiate in good faith” the availability of additional tickets up to a total of 8,000.

* Game officials will be designated by the SEC for the 2029 and 2031 games. In 2027, the officials will come from the Mountain West Conference or the conference in which SDSU resides at time of game. Expenses for officials are to be paid by the home team.