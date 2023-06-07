Update - 9:02: Tiare Jennings has stepped back into the batter's box and play is once again underway in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series championship series.

Update - 8:48: Game 1 of the Womens' College World Series championship series is set to resume at 9:02 p.m. following a 42-minute lightning delay.

Update - 8:19: Lightning in the area around USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium has delayed Wednesday’s opening game of the Women’s College World Series championship series between top-seeded Oklahoma and No. 3 Florida State.

Following an initial 80-minute lightning delay, the Sooners and Seminoles took the field at 8:10 p.m. before the teams were pulled back to their respective dugouts at 8:19 p.m. with lightning back in the area.

Fans in attendance have been asked to evacuate the stadium. A restart time has not yet been announced.

Game 1 of the WCWS championship series was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. At 6:14 p.m., stadium officials issued a weather alert with a call to evacuate the stadium. The crowd was readmitted into Hall of Fame Stadium at 7:30 p.m. with 8:10 p.m. set as the new start time.

Sooners right-hander Jordy Bahl worked a 1-2-3 first inning and OU came to bat in the bottom half before the second delay of the night arrived nine minutes after first pitch. The game is paused with one out and 0-1 count to Tiare Jennings in the bottom of the first inning.

