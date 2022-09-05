Gabriel’s experience, O-line play, complementary football and lots of practice: It’s all critical to OU’s tempo offense

NORMAN — For parts of Oklahoma’s season opener Saturday afternoon, Dillon Gabriel was the calm in the eye of the storm.

Many of the transfer quarterback's teammates got their first taste of in-game life under coordinator Jeff Lebby and his up-tempo offense in the Sooners' 45-13, Week 1 win over UTEP. But for Gabriel, it was a day to settle back into a system and a relationship he knows well. Before arriving in Norman, Gabriel spent a season working with Lebby at UCF in 2019.

And there Gabriel was in his OU debut, organizing the warp-speed offense in real time. Barking play calls. Operating no-huddle. Snapping the ball at the earliest possible second, as soon as the referee completed the spot and center Andrew Raym was in position.

Gabriel’s experience and comfort in the pace of the offense is one of the pillars Lebby’s tempo-system will be predicated on in 2022. To the Sooners’ first-year coordinator, Gabriel’s role on the field Saturday — that of stabilizing force in the midst of chaos — is no different from the one the left-handed passer has filled since the moment he stepped on campus in the offseason.

“It goes all the way back to January,” Lebby said Monday morning. “Just his familiarity. His understanding of how we operate. How we do what we do. It’s been critical in all of our guy’s growth.

“When he's in the building, it's like having a coach in the building. So when he's around the guys, he's speaking the exact same language and, man, it's been huge to get us to this point.”

With Lebby at the helm, OU intends to work fast on offense. The introduction in Week 1 was no soft opening.

Of the Sooners’ 10 offensive drives against UTEP (excluding the Davis Beville-led victory formation in the closing seconds), seven lasted two minutes or fewer. Three of them went 60 seconds or less. The average OU drive took all of 2:06.

The Sooners’ 21:27 with the ball in Week 1 marked their lowest time of possession total since OU’s offense operated for 15:19 in the 28-21 overtime win against Army in Sept. 2018. Remove the battle with the Black Knights from the ledger and the Sooners haven’t controlled the ball less in any game since a 2007 visit to Colorado.

The Sooners' fast-moving offense got moving fast Saturday, too.

Gabriel's 12-yard rushing score delivered the opening points and capped a five-play, 75-yard series that lasted 77 seconds. The next drive, ending on Gabriel's six-yard fling to Brayden Willis, went 1:48. Walk-on Gavin Freeman's 46-yard touchdown run closed the briefest drive of them all, and suddenly, the Sooners held a 21-0 after 13 offensive snaps and less than 10 minutes of game time.

Settling into a new pace, practice made perfect.

"Every day at practice we have managers that act like officials to make sure those guys are getting the ball back inside constantly instead of leaving it on the sideline," Lebby said. "We have guys on the sidelines asking for the ball when a guy catches it out there and trying to give it to them when at the end of the day, we want to get the ball back inside."

OU's three, near-flawless opening possessions revealed the rate at which the Sooners can now operate. The next two drives proved that OU can, in fact, also move too fast.

The Sooners followed their trio of scoring drives with back-to-back three-and-outs in Saturday's second quarter. Across drives lasting 38 and 58 seconds, OU ran six plays and gained -1 yards. UTEP, meanwhile, used 12:41 of possession to drop 10 straight points on a sapped Sooners defense and cut the gap to 21-10.

The point emphasized there to Lebby and Co.?

"We’ve got to do a great job of playing complementary football," he said. "So just understanding the flow of the game and to me, that’s my job. You’ve got to understand where we’re at from a tempo standpoint and what we need to do."

OU responded with an 11-play, 68-yard scoring drive over 4:01 before half time. And before Willis hauled in his second touchdown of the game, the Sooners ran the ball eight times that series. Each OU scoring drive that followed in the second half went 1:51 or longer.

Gabriel's poise, practicing for the speed and playing complementary football are all integral to health of an OU offense that plans to continue moving fast all fall. In the opener, Lebby felt the Sooners "were close" to running the offense at the pace he's looking for.

For Lebby, the next step to reaching that next level begins up front.

"It's all about the O-line," Lebby said. "The big guys that are 330 pounds getting set and getting into stance and ready to come running off the ball.

"We'll go as we go up front. We'll go as they go and that's always been the case and it still is."