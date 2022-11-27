 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gabriel, Mims, Willis and other OU veterans discuss their futures after Sooners OT loss at Texas Tech

Oklahoma vs Texas Tech (copy)

Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) runs past Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (25) while scoring a touchdown during the third quarter during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

LUBBOCK, Texas — In the age of the transfer portal and bowl game opt-outs, Saturday night on the turf at Texas Tech likely marked the last time the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners will be all together, fully intact.

So, in the minutes following the 51-48 overtime loss that dropped OU to 6-6 in its Week 13 regular season finale, a handful of Sooners upperclassmen stood in the tunnel outside the visiting locker room at Jones AT&T Stadium and talked about the future. 

“Hopefully we can keep everybody we can,” said tight end Brayden Willis. “But I understand guys have to make business decisions.”

OU guaranteed a 24th consecutive bowl appearance with its Nov. 19 win over Oklahoma State and the Sooners will learn their postseason destination on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Less certain? How many players might opt out of OU’s bowl game? Who will enter the transfer portal in the coming days and weeks? And which Sooners will suit up when OU takes the field again next month?

“We’ll have conversations with guys both ways,” coach Brent Venables said late Saturday night. “We’ll address that in the next several days and respond to the ones that we need to when they happen. That part will inevitably happen.”

Willis stands among the collection of draft-eligible Sooners; a player who could opt out of the December slate of bowl practices and Game No. 13 to avoid injury risk with an eye on his upcoming jump to the pros. That Willis picked up a pregame injury Saturday, played through it and wore a walking boot over his left foot afterward is reason enough for him to consider skipping next moth's bowl game.

Yet presented with that very consideration late Saturday, Willis was unequivocal.

“I’m playing in the bowl game,” he said.

“That’s who I am,” Willis continued. “I’m not going to opt out of the bowl game. I never had a doubt that I wasn’t going to play in a bowl game. Y’all are the first ones to ask me.”

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims told reporters he plans to participate in the bowl game and will evaluate his future afterward.

“Three weeks to the bowl game maybe? Could be before then, could be after then,” Mims said of a potential timeline for a decision. “But I haven't even started the conversations yet with family and coaches and all that stuff. I haven't decided that."

C.J. Coldon, the sixth-year cornerback, confirmed to The Oklahoman's Ryan Aber his plans to take part in the next month’s action, too.

Other Sooners, though, are still contemplating their futures.

Senior running back Eric Gray further cemented his place in the program’s single-season rushing record books with 161 more yards on the ground against Texas Tech. Wide receiver Theo Wease turned in his best performance of the season in Week 13, hauling in three passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Both took part in Senior Day festivities on Nov. 19.

“No, I haven’t decided yet,” Gray said in regard to the bowl game.

“I plan on talking to my family and see what they think is best for me,” Wease said of his future. “Definitely talk to God about it. I’m not rushing any decision or anything.”

Perhaps most intriguing are the plans of quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The fourth-year passer holds two more years of eligibility beyond this season. But Gabriel wasn’t ready to discuss his future in the aftermath Saturday night.

“It's just too fresh,” he said when asked if he plans to return in 2023. “I'll figure that out real soon, though.”

Asked the same question, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby offered cautious optimism on having Gabriel back next fall.

“We’ll see,” Lebby said. “I sure hope so. I do.”

As is the case for most every program in the nation this next month, change and plenty of questions lie ahead for the OU.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

