Gabriel Dindy, one of nation's best defensive lineman, commits to Oklahoma
  • Updated
Gabriel Dindy, one of the nation’s most coveted defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class, announced he will attend Oklahoma.

The 6-3, 260-pounder made the announcement during a Tuesday news conference.

Dindy, who is from Lakeland, Florida, is considered a five-star player by 247 Sports. The recruiting website also announced him as the top-ranked prospect from Florida.

Rivals ranks him as the nation’s 39th best player in the 2022 cycle. He chose the Sooners over Texas A&M after a strong recruiting battle.

Dindy had 47.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks during his first two seasons at Lakeland.

During his senior season, he already had 11 tackles for loss, including four sacks, in four games before tearing a ligament in his hand while making a tackle, which resulted in surgery. He’s hoping he’ll be able to return for the state playoffs.

Dindy is the 15th player to give a pledge to OU’s 2022 class.

