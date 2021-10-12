Gabriel Dindy, one of nation's best defensive lineman, commits to Oklahoma

Oct. 11, 2021 audio. Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley answers question during Big 12 media teleconference
Gabriel Dindy, one of the nation’s most coveted defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class, announced he will attend Oklahoma.
The 6-3, 260-pounder made the announcement during a Tuesday news conference.
Dindy, who is from Lakeland, Florida, is considered a five-star player by 247 Sports. The recruiting website also announced him as the top-ranked prospect from Florida.
Rivals ranks him as the nation’s 39th best player in the 2022 cycle. He chose the Sooners over Texas A&M after a strong recruiting battle.
Dindy had 47.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks during his first two seasons at Lakeland.
During his senior season, he already had 11 tackles for loss, including four sacks, in four games before tearing a ligament in his hand while making a tackle, which resulted in surgery. He’s hoping he’ll be able to return for the state playoffs.
Dindy is the 15th player to give a pledge to OU’s 2022 class.
View from the sidelines: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 23 Texas
OU Texas
Oklahoma's Caleb Williams puts on the trophy as he and his teammates celebrate their win over the Texas Longhorns after the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Ou beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Caleb Williams gets free and runs to the endzone for the Sooner's second touchdown during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's cheerleaders and fans celebrate a win over Texas after Kennedy Brooks scored the winning touchdown during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Oklahoma beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Texas' Xavier Worthy gets past Oklahoma's Jaden Davis and runs across the field for a touchdown on the first play of the game during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
With the score tied at 41, Kennedy Brooks steps into the endzone to out the Sooners ahead for the first time in the game in the 4th quarter at the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Isaiah Thomas (holding trophy) and Jeremiah Hall (with flag) celebrate at midfield with their teammates after they beat Texas at the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams looks for an open receiver during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Oklahoma beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Reggie Grimes (14) and Nik Bonitto pressure Texas QB Casey Thompson as he scrambles through his own endzone in the fourth quarter during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Oklahoma beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks moves the ball down the field in the third quarter despite pressure from the Texas defense during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Oklahoma beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams looks for an open receiver during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Oklahoma beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Marvin Mims Jr. catches a pass and scores a touchdown in front of Texas' Darion Dunn during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Oklahoma beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Brayden Willis hugs Marvin Mims Jr. after Mims caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Oklahoma beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks runs into the endzone with seconds left on the clock to win the game for Oklahoma during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Oklahoma beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler gets into the endzone for the first touchdown of the game against Texas during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Walking with Wany Morris (64), OU quarteerback Spencer Rattler makes his way to the team locker room after the first half against Texas at the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Texas' Joshua Moore catches a touchdown pass behind OU defensive back Latrell McCutchin during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Caleb Williams evades a tackle by Texas' Jerrin Thompson in the first half of the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Oklahoma beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler throws the ball downfield in front of pressure from the Texas defense during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Caleb Williams puts on the trophy as he and his teammates celebrate their win over the Texas Longhorns after the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Ou beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma student Darrell Smith, of Frisco, Tx., performs with The Pride of Oklahoma Marching Band before the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
OU cheerleaders and fans react as the momentum of the game shift in the second half during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Oklahoma beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
OU's Isaiah Thomas pulls down Texas QB Casey Thompson during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks tries to get through the Texas defense during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler gets into the endzone for the first touchdown of the game against Texas during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler looks for room to run in front of pressure from the Texas defense during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley watches his team warm up before the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma defenders including Caleb Kelly and DaShaun White close in on Texas' Bijan Robinson during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Oklahoma beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Danny Stutsman sacks Texas QB Casey Thompson during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Under pressure from the Longhorn defense, Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams throws a pass up the field during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Isaiah Thomas (holding trophy) and Jeremiah Hall (left) celebrate at midfield with their teammates after they beat Texas at the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma's Caleb Williams puts on the trophy as he and his teammates celebrate their win over the Texas Longhorns after the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Ou beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Texas fans gather outside the Cotton Bowl as they wait for the Longhorns players to arrive before the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma fans and Texas fans gather to greet the players as they arrive to the Cotton Bowl on busses before the AT&T Red River Showdown game in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Joe Baldwin, of Tulsa, joins other OU fans as they greet the Texas players outside the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Sandra Brooks greets her son, OU player Kennedy Brooks (center) while Erica Hall greets her son Jeremiah Hall (right) as the players arrive at the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma fans cheer as players step off the busses outside the Cotton Bowl before the AT&T Red River Showdown game in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Stunned sooner fans watch as Texas scores a touchdown on the first play of the game during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
The Texas Longhorn flag is brought onto the field after a touchdown in the first half during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams looks for an open receiver during the AT&T Red River Showdown game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Tx on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Oklahoma beat Texas 55-48.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
