Future Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold tops all passers, rushers in Under Armour All-America Game

Oklahoma fans got a sneak peek at future players during Tuesday’s 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.

The Orlando-based game was highlighted by quarterback Jackson Arnold, who joined seven other players who signed with OU who were chosen to participate in the postseason game.

Team Phantom defeated Team Speed 14-7 during the contest played at Camping World Stadium, which also was the site of last week’s Cheez-It Bowl. The Sooners dropped a 35-32 decision to No. 13 Florida State in the venue last Thursday.

After Arnold led Team Speed to its only points in the contest, Arnold spoke with ESPN about his week at the all-star game.

“It’s improved me a lot as a player,” said Arnold, who threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Utah-bound Mikey Matthews in the second quarter. “Not only that, it’s given me a glimpse of what the college game is going to be like. Everyone here is (Division I student-athletes) and everyone here is the best of the best. Playing these guys early on is only going to help me out in the future.”

Arnold will be an early enrollee and is scheduled to arrive in Norman on Jan. 14.

Here are more highlights from players with local ties in the final contest of their high school careers:

Player of the game

Jackson Arnold

Arnold was 12-of-23 passing for 100 yards and also added 50 rushing yards to lead all players in both categories.

His team only finished with five “chunk” plays (15 yards or more passing or 10 yards or more rushing), but Arnold had four of the big plays.

In addition to his 23-yard scoring pass, he had runs of 15 yards, 16 yards and 20 yards, including some key scrambles to keep the lone touchdown drive alive.Arnold said he is anxious to work with OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

“It’s perfect,” Arnold said. “We run (at Denton, Texas Guyer High School) almost the identical offense. It’s different terminology, of course, but the offense is very similar so it will be easy for me to adjust to.”

Play of the game

P.J. Adebawore’s second-quarter sack

Moments after Arnold’s touchdown throw, the Sooners’ future defensive end came up with a big sack to help Team Speed carry momentum into the halftime locker room.

Adebawore defeated the offensive tackle with a one-on-one move to sack future Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson.

Overheard on the ESPN broadcast: “We talk about Oklahoma needing some defensive players. He’s an outstanding pickup for the Sooners on the defensive side of the ball.”

Team Speed had four defensive players headed to OU on the UA All-American roster.

Future Sooners

Linebacker Lewis Carter, who is also headed to Oklahoma, finished with five tackles, which was second-most for Team Speed. Adebawore added two stops, including his sack.

Peyton Bowen had one tackle and Mustang’s Jacobe Johnson had a stop and added an important third-down breakup of a pass to force a punt.

Wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway wasn’t targeted with any passes, but did add a tackle for Team Speed.

Cayden Green worked out at left tackle and had an impressive first-half pancake block.

Derrick LeBlanc was selected to play in the game, but didn’t take part after choosing to work out with OU during bowl preparation.

Familiar faces

Bixby High School’s Luke Hasz, who is bound for Arkansas, had a first-half reception from his tight end position for Team Phantom.

Hasz was targeted once and had an eight-yard gain.

Team Phantom’s offensive plays were called by Bixby coach Loren Montgomery, who just completed his 12th season as the Spartans’ head coach.