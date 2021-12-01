'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?

Jackson said that Manning let him know about his coaching record at Oklahoma and to “give them a chance and said they are about to do something special.”

That would mean Manning was recruiting for two schools, which is an NCAA violation.

Manning’s answer to Jennings about staying at OU seemed a little vague.

“He said OU was a special place and it would take a lot for someone to want to leave this place because it’s so special,” Jennings said.

When that 247Sports report broke, Jennings said it was hard to absorb. She wanted to take the stress off of her son so she told him maybe it’s not true and let’s not get too involved in it.

“But then as a parent, you look at it as we were just sitting face-to-face the night before. If you just told me, I can respect honesty and transparency,” Jennings said.

OU compliance took notice on Tuesday night and released an eyeballs emoji.

Spears-Jennings said he was stunned when he learned the morning news.

“It kind of hurt my feelings because he was just talking to me. But I understand it’s a business thing,” Spears-Jennings said.