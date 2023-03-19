OKLAHOMA CITY — Before Oklahoma made the 28.5-mile journey north to Hall of Fame Stadium, Patty Gasso asked her players to treat their mid-March stay at the home of the Women’s College World Series like the real thing.

The Sooners’ 29th-year coach wanted her players to sense the pulse of the 13,000-seat stadium north of downtown Oklahoma City.

She wanted them to fight the fatigue of five games in three days with Weber State, Northwestern and No. 22 Auburn.

And Gasso wanted her Sooners to get comfortable in the rigors of the tournament-style schedule — the same set-up top-ranked OU expects to return to at the Hall of Fame Softball complex come late-spring searching for a third consecutive national title.

On the familiar diamond, the Sooners went 5-0 on the weekend, capping the Omni Hall of Fame Classic with a 7-1 win over Auburn Sunday afternoon. And in a lone outing for right-hander Nicole May, OU saw another flash of the pitcher who could anchor the Sooners when the temperatures and stakes rise in June, no different Hope Trautwein and Shannon Saile before her in world series past.

“Nicole May carried us tonight,” Gasso said Friday night after May went 7.0 innings and improved to 8-0 on the season in a 2-1 win against Northwestern. “She was fantastic.”

May never featured again for OU after Friday's gem. Alex Storako, Jordy Bahl and Kierston Deal handled the Sooners' final three wins inside Hall of Fame Stadium Saturday and Sunday. But in her fourth complete-game shutout of the season, May continued a scorching start to 2023 and further asserted herself as OU's lead arm.

The 5-foot-11 junior from Pleasanton, California, allowed three hits, a walk and her first run of the season while fanning 10 Northwestern batters under the lights in the second-leg of OU's Friday doubleheader, growing a ballooning scoreless innings streak to 49.0 before Hannah Cady led off the seventh inning with a first-pitch home run over the centerfield wall.

In the postgame press conference, Gasso turned to May and feigned a glare in toward the third-year ace.

“How dare you?" she quipped in the direction of the second to last pitcher in the nation with a 0.00 ERA.

The latest in May's run of hot performances featured the comfort and focus she's found in her third season in the circle at OU.

May worked into first-inning trouble Friday. Jordyn Rudd's two-out single and Cady's double that followed left May to deal with runners on second and third.

She responded with a six-pitch strikeout of Angela Zedak to end the inning and May cruised from there, setting down 15 of the next 16 batters she faced before Cady's seventh-inning blast.

“I feel like I wasn’t really thinking about the runners," May said of navigating the early jam. "It was more so focusing on that batter and that specific pitch. I wasn’t really thinking about the runners and where they were at.”

The calm, collected approach has been May's platform in the early months of 2023. At the close of play Sunday, she sat level with with Stanford's NiJaree Canady for the nation's ERA lead at 0.14.

“I think it’s just the consistency aspect of having a routine, a mindset and just sticking with it," May explained. "Just trying to keep things simple, honestly.”

Equipped this season with what Gasso noted as a heightened sense of concentration, the Sooners are getting the best and most consistent version of May — the pitcher who has been a fixture of OU's last two national title teams.

Behind her, there's plenty of pitching depth for OU. Storako — the transfer right-hander from Michigan — improved to 10-0 Sunday. Sophomore Jordy Bahl remained sharp across two weekend appearances. The future with freshman standout Kierston Deal is undoubtedly bright.

The Sooners' don't need a standout ace. But in May, OU has the leader it can hope to lean on in the circle at Hall of Fame Stadium come June.

"To me this is her best season thus far because of keeping it simple," Gasso said. "Never getting — you don’t see her get rattled. She doesn’t show a lot of expression. She just wants to win for her team and she does an outstanding job of that."