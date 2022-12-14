From the 1999 archives: Mike Leach's start as unusual as OU passes

Note: This Tulsa World column originally ran in August 1999. Mike Leach, who was about to begin the 1999 season as OU offensive coordinator at the time, died following complications from a heart condition on Monday. Bill Connors, the author of this column, died in June 2000.

It was noon hour at the University of Oklahoma. Bob Stoops and his aides, having completed their morning staff meetings, had scattered to have lunch, jog or run errands they would not have time to do when freshmen arrive Monday for the start of preseason practice.

But the man wearing khaki shorts and red T-shirt and entrusted with directing the most radical offensive change in OU football history was in his office. Lunch was not on Mike Leach's agenda. He was preoccupied with a playbook and tapes to view before meetings resumed at 1:30.

Most of the 38-year-old Leach's background does not suggest he would be an offensive coordinator or even in football, much less be responsible for transforming OU from a program that reached the summit by running into one attempting to return by passing.

Leach was a pre-law honors student at Brigham Young and played rugby, not football. His favorite sport was baseball. He graduated in the top one-third of his class from Pepperdine University's law school. He did not consider becoming a coach until he was 26.

The Wyoming native has since missed a lot of lunches and never been on a golf course when he could find a football tape to study or a play to analyze or a player to teach or a coach to quiz.

This film-room junkie took what was tantamount to a crash course in coaching. His philosophy was shaped by studying BYU and the 49ers. He received a master's degree from the U.S. Sports Academy in sports science/coaching. His role in producing prolific passing offenses in NAIA, Division II and Kentucky earned him the pressure-cooker job on Stoops' first-year staff.

Stoops, whose expertise is defense, has given Leach authority and responsibilities that no coordinator ever had at OU. Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer had considerable authority as option advocates who used their positions to become legendary head coaches. Homer Rice, Galen Hall, Mack Brown and Jim Donnan used their positions to become head coaches.

But all worked for head coaches who installed or knew the offense. Stoops gave Leach carte blanche to use a passing offense that Stoops knew only by defending it at Florida.

Leach's offense is considerably different from that of Stoops' former Florida boss, Steve Spurrier. It is eons from anything Oklahoma has ever done. Consider:

The leading passers on OU's six national championship teams collectively attempted 352 passes; Leach's 1998 All- American quarterback, Tim Couch, threw 553 passes! OU's leading passers on the six championship teams totaled 166 completions; Couch completed 400 last year, 47 against Arkansas; the leading passers on OU's last five championship teams totaled 25 touchdowns; Couch had 36 last year, eight against Louisville.

Leach's offense is a ball-control, short- pass scheme that is similar in philosophy to what Glenn Dobbs used to set records at Tulsa in the '60s and what is called the West Coast offense. It is what Kentucky coach Hal Mumme and Leach developed the last 10 years at three schools.

Mumme and Leach met while visiting BYU's spring practice in 1987, one year after Leach finished law school and had been infected with the coaching bug.

``When I got my law degree I had gone to school seven straight years and needed a break,'' Leach said. ``I coached kids baseball during the summers and liked it. I developed an admiration for the offenses of BYU and 49ers. I went to BYU's spring practice just to observe.''

So did Mumme. He was a Texas high school coach and an assistant at West Texas State and UTEP. He and Leach discovered they shared the same fascination with passing.

That same year, Leach took a job as offensive line coach at Cal-Poly. ``I thought I would coach for a couple of years, then become a lawyer,'' he said. ``I looked forward to being a civil trial lawyer, probably specializing in products liability. But I enjoyed coaching more than I expected. The next year (1988) I took a job at College of the Desert, coaching linebackers.''

In 1989, Mumme was named head coach at Iowa Wesleyan, an NAIA school, and named Leach his offensive coordinator. Except to be head coach of Pori, Finland in the European Football League's 1989 spring season, Leach worked exclusively as Mumme's offensive coordinator. From Iowa Wesleyan they advanced to Division II Valdosta (Ga.), then to Kentucky in 1997.

Leach took turns coaching the offensive line, quarterbacks and receivers. But Mumme, a la Tom Osborne and Lou Holtz, ran the offense. He called plays and coached Couch.

Couch, a heralded recruit who languished as a freshman under the previous regime, bloomed into the first pick in the 1999 NFL draft after leading Kentucky to a 7-4 record and its first bowl game in six years. Kentucky set six NCAA records, 41 Southeastern Conference records and led the nation in passing, total offense and scoring (37.9) with Leach as receivers coach.

``Mumme stayed on top of the offense and scripted plays to start the game,'' Leach said. ``I had a hand in what we did and called, and Couch was great at making adjustments.''

The opportunity to ``get out and run the offense on my own'' plus OU's tradition led Leach ``to jump'' at Stoops' offer. Leach and Stoops knew each other only as rivals. But the 28 and 35 points Kentucky scored on Florida's ranked defenses in 1997 and in 1998 impressed Stoops.

A coordinator calling plays for the first time after riding a superstar and a dominant head coach evokes dark memories of Paul Hackett. Hackett gained attention as an aide to Bill Walsh when Joe Montana led the 49ers to their first Super Bowl victory but was twice fired and just a pretty resume in two other jobs without Montana to coach and Walsh to lean on.

Hackett's experience and that of Switzer, whose Arkansas associates were surprised when the former center and lightly experienced aide had instant success as OU coordinator, illustrate the capricious nature of predicting how coaches will perform.

The pre-Couch record supports Stoops' faith in Leach. He and Mumme won at Iowa Wesleyan (25-10) and Valdosta (40-17-1) and set 40 national records without a superstar.

After going through three coaching regimes, six offensive coordinators and a crash in the last decade, OU is desperate for any coach or any system that will restore the castle. Changing from running to passing is not a hard sell. OU fans have been receptive since Miami used passing to defeat OU's 1985 national champions and deny OU titles in 1986 and 1987.

Nevertheless, down the hall from Leach's office is the third floor of the Barry Switzer Center, showcasing decades of stars, victories and elitism, and across the street is the Bud Wilkinson Complex as reminders of split-T and wishbone dynasties and the contrast to OU's new plan.

Leach is respectful of OU tradition but not awed by the challenge. He is confident but does not flaunt being cerebral. Calling plays excites him. ``There is only one guy to blame,'' he said.

Following the example of Stoops, who toasts Switzer, Leach said, ``Oklahoma had a great tradition running the ball for more years than I have been alive. No one was better than Barry. There are a lot of good offenses. There are different ways to get the job done. This is the offense I know. Florida does a super job passing from the I- formation. We pass from the shotgun.

``But we are not just a throwing team. We take what the defense gives us. We try to get the ball in the hands of a lot of people. We might run more than people expect.''

Leach calls his inherited receivers ``better than I expected.'' He likes the quarterback he recruited and expects to start, junior college All-American Josh Heupel. While acknowledging, ``We need to get a lot better,'' Leach said, ``I am an incurable optimist. By Fridays I will be convinced we can beat the Den ver Broncos. That is unrealistic but it's the way I am.''

Leach is not ``a screamer or an intimidator.'' He said, ``I am a teacher. I stress technique and being positive.'' He said he would script plays to start games because ``it makes you more precise in practice. But I welcome input from our quarterbacks and receivers.''

Leach assured his life is not consumed by football and his quest to become a head coach. He likes to ``read just about anything, especially fiction,'' to travel (he vacationed last month in Greece), rollerblade, paint and go to movies with his wife and four children.

He also said, ``I am a night person who tends to lose sight of the time and stay late in the office. I do everything I can to avoid playing golf and I don't work out as much as the other guys do. You could say I have to be run out of the film room.''

Obviously, OU's new and burdened coordinator who did not play football and intended to be a lawyer has gotten the hang of being a coach.

