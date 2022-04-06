From 'M-I-Z' to 'O-U' — how Missouri transfer Daniel Parker was reunited with Sooners coach Joe Jon Finley

NORMAN — Joe Jon Finley didn’t know his own college football future when a former player reached out to him in search of a new place to play.

After Lincoln Riley’s abrupt exit from OU last November, Finley didn’t know if he would remain on the Sooners’ football staff. But the tight ends coach did know he wanted former Missouri starter Daniel Parker by his side.

“For me, because I knew I wanted him on my football team, it was 'Hey, man, just keep in touch. If I’m here, I’m going to want you. If I’m not here, I’m going to want you wherever I go,’” Finley said Wednesday. “With that being said, he has to do what is best for him. Fortunately for him, he had a little time because he wasn’t in a big rush because he knew early what he wanted to do. It couldn’t have worked out better for the both of us.”

Finley was Missouri’s tight ends coach from 2016-18 and coached Parker in his final season at the SEC school. The relationship was reunited four years later but the timing was odd.

Parker entered the transfer portal after a four-year career at Mizzou (41 catches, 337 yards, four touchdowns) and contacted Finley one day after Riley left the Oklahoma program.

He told me, ‘There’s some stuff going on here. I’ll have to get back to you,’” Parker said. “I just prayed and prayed and prayed. And as time went on he called me and he was like, ‘Hey, do you still want to be a Sooner?’ And I’m like, ‘Without a doubt I want to be a Sooner.’”

Parker wasn’t recruited to Missouri as a tight end, but was a four-star defensive end.

When third-string tight end Messiah Swinson tore his ACL in fall camp, Parker was asked to switch to offense, especially since he had a background of blocking in high school. He had never played tight end.

“He didn’t realize how early and how often he was going to have to play. We ended up having a few more injuries that year, and he ended up starting the last half of that season and played really well,” Finley said. “It’s a big testament to how intelligent he is to pick up an offense in less than a year. And then just how physical he played. A lot of times it’s hard for a freshman to play physical because a lot of times they have a lot of things going through their mind.

“He’s done well there, and he’s done well here.”

Parker on his freshman season: “I ended up earning a few postseason accolades. And they asked me if I want to go back to defensive end. But after receiving postseason accolades, it was like, ‘nah, I believe this is where God wants me to be, so I just stayed.”

Speaking about Parker’s hard-nosed play reminded Finley of one of his favorite stories.

During a game at Florida, Finley said Parker blocked a safety into the cheerleaders near the sideline. He related it to feeling like scoring four touchdowns on one play.

“And that's how I feel too. I've got chill bumps right now just thinking about it, but that's who he is. Just like scoring a touchdown, that's contagious, man,” Finley said. “When guys see that on the sideline, man that ignites a spark on the sideline. You guys have been there. When that momentum shifts it's something that is very valuable.”

Parker's physicality has caught the eye of teammates like running back Eric Gray, who said he is in the same workout group and noticed his strength from day one.

“He’s a selfless guy. When the ball comes to him, he’s going to make plays. I heard him the other day say if he has six pancakes and two catches, that’s a good day for him. I think he’s going to be great for us,” Gray said.

Parker’s love of blocking comes from his childhood.

“I just love doing what the team wants me to do. And I had four years of high school offensive tackle blocking. So I’ve been blocking all my life. Elementary school. Little league,” said Parker, who graduated from Blue Springs High School in the Kansas City area. “I was an offensive lineman blocking. So blocking is not something that comes new to me. It was just learning how to find the techniques that make me a better blocker.

“But I’ve always been a physical person. Like I said, I used to be a defensive end as well. So contact is nothing new to me.”

Brayden Willis, a veteran in OU’s tight ends room, is ready to go to work with Parker.

“We're gonna be a good combo. So just him bringing that tone and that energy, it always helps our room get ready to go,” Willis said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.