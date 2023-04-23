NORMAN — Brent Venables used the words “mission accomplished” when asked about his Oklahoma football team.

That comes with a huge asterisk. It only relates to the recently completed spring football session. The next step is summer conditioning and fall camp in an effort to flip the script to last season’s 6-7 campaign.

“We improved, we got better. Now you go back, and we’re evaluating it every step of the way. Here’s where we’re at, and here’s what we’ve got to add to it. Here’s where you’ve got to improve,” Venables said after Saturday’s spring game.

“Some of it’s got to be roster, some of it’ll be scheme. Some of it will be the plans for the summer. And again, it continued to help the leadership lead, so we can continue to make improvement. The improvement process isn’t over. In many ways it’s just beginning. So feel better. Again, like I say, we wanted to get better and improve, and we did, but we still got a lot of work to do.”

Here are 10 things we learned from the spring football game:

Jackson Arnold’s wheels

Quarterback Jackson Arnold raced 53 yards for an apparent touchdown on his second play from scrimmage. But a blown whistle — after a protected Arnold was touched by a defense player — stopped the play after a three-yard gain.

Would Arnold have scored? The true freshman had a diplomatic answer: “Who knows?”

What did offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby think about the play?

“It was good. Jackson can make some plays with his feet. I think everybody saw that. He can do a lot of things,” Lebby said. “I'm proud of the spring he's had. This guy has come in and worked incredibly hard, taking the coaching.”

Bowen doesn’t get flustered

Peyton Bowen secured the game’s only turnover, an impressive interception on a deep ball intended for Andrel Anthony.

Venables related the freshman defensive back to a quarterback under heavy pressure in the pocket.

“His best football is certainly in front of him. Really talented and instinctive. A good job of anticipating. He doesn’t panic as a player,” Venables said. “He’s like that quarterback that no matter what you’re throwing at him, he’ll be calm in the pocket and be patient and keep his eyes on the field, and that’s how Peyton is as a safety. He can play multiple positions back there.”

BV cheered for OU loss

Former OU great Kyler Murray was immortalized with a statue inside Heisman Park before Saturday’s game.

Venables said Murray was one of the best to ever play quarterback in high school and college. Then he remembers the Sooners’ 2018 loss to Alabama in a College Football Playoff semifinal game.

“When I was at Clemson, we're watching the Oklahoma-Alabama matchup. I was like, of all the teams to hope for, I was hoping to play Alabama and not Kyler Murray as a defensive coach,” Venables said. “I literally was like, 'I'm pulling for Alabama, I'm pulling for Alabama.' Pick your poison, but honestly, I was like, 'I do not want to face that guy.'”

Clemson would go on to beat Alabama 44-16 to win the national championship.

Strike a pose

Murray is the seventh former OU player to have his statue unveiled in Heisman Park. Like those before him, he chose the pose for the large monument.

Was it hard to select?

“Yeah, it was tough. They sent a whole camera roll of pictures, ever since I touched the field. So there were thousands of pictures for me to look through,” Murray said. “There was a couple of running, a couple throwing. I picked throwing, just because of the position.

“I think I picked the right one.”

Buy stock in Lewis

Kip Lewis finished with game-high 11 tackles, including two stops for a loss.

Big things are expected from the sophomore linebacker next season, but the main focus is putting on weight. OU’s official spring roster has Lewis at 203 pounds.

“Kip played hard and did a good job today. He was more physical, more sudden,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “He’s just got to get bigger. He’s putting on, working hard to get bigger, get stronger. He’s instinctive, he can really run, and when he gets some more meat on him, he’s going to be a really good player for us.”

Cornerback watch

True freshman Jasiah Wagoner drew the starting assignment at cornerback opposite returning starter Woodi Washington.

Roof said the early enrollee hasn’t been fazed by everything thrown at him during the spring.

“He is a guy that you put him out there and it’s never too big. He’s very reliable, does what he’s supposed to do. He doesn’t bust, he plays hard and he’s physical,” Roof said. “Again, guy that just needs some more size (171 pounds) but he is really physical for a guy his size. He doesn’t act like a freshman. He acts like he’s been there a little while.”

Harrington: Potential playmaker

Justin Harrington could be someone to watch next fall.

Venables explained why Harrington’s first year in the defensive system could play benefits in year two at the Cheetah position.

“Now he knows what to do. He’s put in the work in the offseason and getting prepared. He was exceptional this spring,” the OU head coach said. “He’s 6-3 1/2, 215 pounds, and runs a low 4.4. And then he’s aggressive. If you all would spend some time around him, you’d see he’s got just an incredible, upbeat personality, even when he’s getting his butt chewed out. Man, he takes responsibility, and he can move on. I’m really excited to see what he’s going to turn out to be.”

Absent players needed

Venables was asked about players kept out of the game due to injury.

Some who were missing and expected to take key roles include running backs Jovantae Barnes and Marcus Major as well as offensive tackle Walter Rouse.

“Walter, with all due respect, certainly I’ve seen what he did at Stanford, and seen him moving around and do some walk-through stuff. Really smart. Incredibly hard worker. Really excited he’s gonna help bridge a gap,” Venables said. “Barnes was fantastic in the early part of spring, and had a little thing on his toe that just was bothering him, so we wanted him to be healthy when we started up this summer and put him on the shelf early.

“And then Marcus was really — we kept him out of non-contact this spring, turned him loose one day, and then he banged up his hand. He’ll be fine, but man, he looked terrific really good, explosive. He runs with great pace, strong and fast, and he has a chance to have a really big year.”

Gabriel shares spring focus

Lebby wanted Dillon Gabriel to fine-tune some of his mechanics this spring, including slowing things down.

“Trusting that pocket, but also in my drop not being too fast. And I think as we've worked on it, and that being a point of emphasis has really helped me in general going through progressions and seeing the different coverages for those plays,” Gabriel said. “But, like I said, it starts there, and it starts with me, and I think with that approach it really helped me.”

Run game slumbers

Oklahoma was without its most experienced backs — Barnes and Majors — heading into the spring game.

While that opened the door for the younger running backs, there never was consistency. Tawee Walker (8 rushes, 37 yards) was the leader, followed by Daylan Smothers (4-29) and Gavin Sawchuk (7-16).

All running backs had a combined 28 rushes for 78 yards (2.8 yards per carry).

“The run game was up and down. It really was. Counter was not good for us. I thought we had a chance to get it going, and it wasn't,” Lebby said. “Hollywood (Smothers) made a great run late in the game, which was really good to see. We didn't win a lot of one-on-ones today, which we're going to need to. That's part of the run game, to create chunks. But we're going to be able to run the football.”