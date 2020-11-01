From 2017: Bill Haisten: Before he became a basketball man, Billy Tubbs was a basketball kid in downtown Tulsa

Billy Tubbs speaks during a news conference introducing the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame inductees on Thursday. JAMES GIBBARD/Tulsa World
Billy Tubbs again has achieved hall of fame distinction, and this time he is recognized as much for having been a Tulsa kid as for his success at OU.
In 2006, Tubbs was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. He was excessively qualified for membership. In 14 seasons as the University of Oklahoma basketball coach, Tubbs recorded 333 victories and drove the Sooners to nine NCAA Tournament appearances. In 1985, the Sooners surged to the Elite Eight. In 1988, they were upset by Kansas for the national championship.
Among statistics that can be applied to define OU’s Tubbs era, this is my favorite:
In 23 seasons since Tubbs resigned from his position as the OU coach, the Sooners have reached the 100-point mark in only 22 games.
In 14 seasons with Tubbs as the coach, there were 128 games during which OU scored at least 100 points. There were 15 games during which OU scored at least 136 points.
In three consecutive seasons (1987-88 through 1989-90), the Sooners averaged more than 100 points per game.
The 1980-94 Sooners overwhelmed opponents with unrelenting pressure defense and fast-lane offense.
On Thursday night, the 81-year-old Tubbs returned to his hometown of Tulsa for additional recognition. A Central High School basketball star during the early ’50s, he is one of 12 new members of the Tulsa Public Schools’ Athletics Hall of Fame.
Tubbs attended Central when the school was downtown at 6th and Cincinnati. He wore jersey No. 13 when he and the Braves played home games at the Fairgrounds Pavilion. He was among Oklahoma’s best high school guards before he went to Texas for four seasons of additional basketball — two at Lon Morris Junior College and two at Lamar University.
“This is certainly a big honor,” Tubbs said before the TPS banquet. “I’ve always loved Tulsa, Oklahoma. It’s a special place for me. I always thought Central was a big-time school. At the time I went to school there, it was one of the biggest high schools in the nation.”
Tubbs was reunited on Thursday with close friend Mike Mims, the former Booker T. Washington High School coach. In 1982, after Hornet superstar Wayman Tisdale signed with the Sooners, Mims left Booker T. Washington to become a Tubbs assistant.
When Tubbs attended junior high school, his role model was Shelby Metcalf, who was a good player at Central and went on to coach the Texas A&M Aggies for 27 seasons.
The Tubbs family had a downtown Tulsa home near 9th and Detroit. After Tubbs’ mother passed away when he was 13, he lived west of Tulsa with his older brother. For transport to school each day, Tubbs was a passenger on the Sand Springs Trolley. For kids, the train fare was a nickel.
Tubbs sharpened his game during countless hours spent on the outdoor courts at Horace Mann Junior High School and at the downtown Red Shield Club, located on Cheyenne Avenue near 2nd Street. Each day, Tubbs would arrive at school one hour early so that he and friends could play pickup games before their first class.
“We’d play anywhere we could find a game,” Tubbs recalled. “We would occasionally sneak into the old Armory or the Fairgrounds Pavilion to play, if we found a door open. We always played with older guys, and that made us better players.”
During the ’40s and ’50s, it was rare for a sophomore to make the Central varsity basketball roster. A typical starting lineup would include five seniors. When Tubbs and his best friend Tommy Moss were sophomores, they were varsity Braves. As juniors, they were starters.
Tubbs didn’t own a vehicle until he was a Central senior. He paid $75 for a 1937 DeSoto.
“It wasn’t a very good car,” he says, “but it got me around a little bit.”
During a span of eight years, Tubbs-coached OU teams averaged 28 wins per season. There were four Big Eight titles. Six of the top seven scorers in program history were coached by Tubbs.
After leaving OU in 1994, he coached for eight seasons at TCU and for three at Lamar. He is one of only 32 Division I coaches to have totaled as many as 600 victories.
Tubbs currently has two homes — one near Lake Kiowa, Texas, (located about 80 miles north of Dallas) and one in Norman. He now seems nearly as enthusiastic about golf as he is about basketball.
Weather permitting, he plays golf at least four days a week.
