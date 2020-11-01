From 2017: Bill Haisten: Before he became a basketball man, Billy Tubbs was a basketball kid in downtown Tulsa

On Thursday night, the 81-year-old Tubbs returned to his hometown of Tulsa for additional recognition. A Central High School basketball star during the early ’50s, he is one of 12 new members of the Tulsa Public Schools’ Athletics Hall of Fame.

Tubbs attended Central when the school was downtown at 6th and Cincinnati. He wore jersey No. 13 when he and the Braves played home games at the Fairgrounds Pavilion. He was among Oklahoma’s best high school guards before he went to Texas for four seasons of additional basketball — two at Lon Morris Junior College and two at Lamar University.

“This is certainly a big honor,” Tubbs said before the TPS banquet. “I’ve always loved Tulsa, Oklahoma. It’s a special place for me. I always thought Central was a big-time school. At the time I went to school there, it was one of the biggest high schools in the nation.”

Tubbs was reunited on Thursday with close friend Mike Mims, the former Booker T. Washington High School coach. In 1982, after Hornet superstar Wayman Tisdale signed with the Sooners, Mims left Booker T. Washington to become a Tubbs assistant.

When Tubbs attended junior high school, his role model was Shelby Metcalf, who was a good player at Central and went on to coach the Texas A&M Aggies for 27 seasons.