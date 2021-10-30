Fourth and short: Everything you need to know about the Sooners' win over Texas Tech in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Sooners win going away… finally
Oklahoma spent the first six weeks of the season beating teams by a touchdown or less. The Sooners won uncomfortably over TCU Oct. 16, then very uncomfortably at Kansas last week. They were way overdue a breather. They got one Saturday against Texas Tech.
Caleb Williams connected with Marvin Mims for a 67-yard touchdown to push OU in front 14-7 late in the first quarter, triggering Williams’ biggest statistical game as a Sooner and the most explosive game of the year by OU’s wide receivers. By the 5:52 mark of the third quarter Williams had five TD passes to those wideouts and OU had a 38-7 lead.
The only question was whether the Sooners could limit Tech’s offense, something worth asking after the Red Raiders drove 83 yards to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. From there OU kept Tech off the scoreboard until the :44 mark of the third period.
The Sooners intercepted both Tech quarterbacks. They tipped away several passes at the line of scrimmage and broke up a few others down the field. They made seven tackles for lost yardage.
OU played complementary football over the majority of the game, a first for this season, and rolled 52-21.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
OU passing game vs. Tech pass defense
Lincoln Riley took more notice of Tech’s 77th-rated pass defense in FBS than the Red Raiders’ 71st-rated run defense. Williams came out firing and spread the ball to a wide receiving corps that gobbled up Tech’s secondary.
Marvin Mims made four catches for 135 yards and a pair of long touchdowns. Mario Williams grabbed five for 100 yards and a TD. Drake Stoops caught three for 57 yards and a score. Jadon Haselwood added three for 40 yards.
OU averaged 17.5 yards per completion with Williams on the field, a throwback to Riley’s recent past when Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray preferred 50-yard throws to 5-yard dump-offs and the Sooners redefined college football explosiveness.
3. GAME MVP
Caleb Williams
The freshman phenom has shown us the pop in his legs the past several weeks with dynamic runs against Texas and Kansas. Saturday was all about the snap of his right arm.
Whether in the pocket, off the rollout or at the end of ad-libbed scrambles, Williams kept his head up and locked onto one receiver after another. His closing line: 23-of-30 for 406 yards and 6 touchdowns. Two of his incompletions were drops by Mims and Haselwood. Another, a slant thrown behind Mario Williams, could have been caught.
Williams carried on just a couple designed runs to no real effect, but then that wasn’t the game plan. He and his receivers came out aiming to feast on Texas Tech’s pass defense. He ate more than his share.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
Some much-needed rest. The Sooners talked last week about the need for a break. They finally get one in the form of a bye week before heading to Baylor Nov. 13.
The Bears will be a handful. They improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12 Conference Saturday thanks to a 31-24 victory over Texas. The Longhorns led 21-10 early in the third quarter before the Bears hit them with a 21-point run carrying midway into the fourth period.
The result kept Baylor in prime Big 12 championship game contention. The Nov. 13 OU date looms as vital, but the Bears shouldn’t sleep on TCU next Saturday. The Horned Frogs have won five of the last six in the series.
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World