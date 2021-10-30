Fourth and short: Everything you need to know about the Sooners' win over Texas Tech in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Sooners win going away… finally

Oklahoma spent the first six weeks of the season beating teams by a touchdown or less. The Sooners won uncomfortably over TCU Oct. 16, then very uncomfortably at Kansas last week. They were way overdue a breather. They got one Saturday against Texas Tech.

Caleb Williams connected with Marvin Mims for a 67-yard touchdown to push OU in front 14-7 late in the first quarter, triggering Williams’ biggest statistical game as a Sooner and the most explosive game of the year by OU’s wide receivers. By the 5:52 mark of the third quarter Williams had five TD passes to those wideouts and OU had a 38-7 lead.

The only question was whether the Sooners could limit Tech’s offense, something worth asking after the Red Raiders drove 83 yards to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. From there OU kept Tech off the scoreboard until the :44 mark of the third period.

The Sooners intercepted both Tech quarterbacks. They tipped away several passes at the line of scrimmage and broke up a few others down the field. They made seven tackles for lost yardage.