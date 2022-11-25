Four-star WR Anthony Evans flips commitment from OU to Georgia

In the midst of an otherwise positive week on the recruiting trail, Oklahoma’s 2023 class took a hit Friday.

Four-star wide receiver Anthony Evans flipped his commitment from the Sooners to top-ranked Georgia Friday afternoon. Evans, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound pass catcher from Converse, Texas, had initially given OU a verbal pledge on Aug. 26.

Evans’ flip follows an unofficial visit to Georgia on Nov. 5, where he watched the Bulldogs top Tennessee 27-13.

Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Evans is the No. 39-ranked wide receiver and the No. 53-ranked overall recruit in the state of Texas in 2023. He was the second-highest rated wide receiver in the Sooners’ upcoming class behind four-star pass catcher Jaquaize Pettaway (Houston).

Evans’ move marks the latest flip from OU’s 2023 class over the last month. He follows Kaleb Spencer (Miami) and Colton Vasek (Texas).

The early signing period opens on Dec. 21.