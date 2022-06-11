 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four-star small forward Jacolb Cole commits to OU, Moser add first piece to '23 class

Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser speaks to media during the Sooner Coaches Caravan at Cain's Ballroom on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Days after taking a visit to Norman, Jacolb Cole committed to Oklahoma’s men’s basketball program Saturday afternoon, marking the first commit to coach Porter Moser’s recruiting class of 2023.

Cole, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Bellaire, Texas, is a four-star recruit per 247Sports.com and the 60th-ranked prospect in the ESPN100 rankings for his class. He averaged 22.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a junior at Bellaire High School this past season. Cole will spend his senior year in 2022-23 at Link Academy in Branson, Mo.

Cole’s commitment to Moser's third recruiting class at OU follows his visit to campus earlier this week. He chooses the Sooners over offers from Houston, LSU, Georgia and Nebraska.

The first addition to OU’s 2023 class comes as the freshmen in the program’s class of 2022 arrive on campus this weekend. Consisting of guards Otega Oweh, Milos Uzan and Benjamin Schroder and forward Luke Northweather, the Sooners’ 2022 class ranks 36th nationally per 247Sports.com.

