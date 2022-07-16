Four-star linebacker Lewis Carter picks Sooners over Clemson, Florida, others

A hot month on the recruiting trail continues for Oklahoma and coach Brent Venables.

Consensus four-star linebacker Lewis Carter became the 16th overall commit to OU’s 2023 class and the seventh in the month of July with his verbal pledge to the Sooners on Saturday afternoon. Per 247Sports, Carter — a 6-foot, 200-pound two-way star from Tampa, Florida — is the No. 11 linebacker in 2023 and the No. 26 overall recruit in his class.

His commitment arrived hours after Troy Bowles, the top linebacker in the nation in 2023, chose Georgia over OU and Ohio State.

Lewis’ pledge to OU marks the latest in a series of recent additions to Venables’ upcoming recruiting class. Already this month, the Sooners have pledges from four-star prospects Jaquaize Peattaway, Cayden Green, Adepoju Adebawore and Daylan Smothers and three-star recruits Phil Picciotti and Logan Howland. Since June 1, OU has picked up 12 commitments, comprising 75% of the Sooners’ current 2023 class.

Employing a patient approach, the Sooners’ class of 2023 now ranks No. 10 in the nation per 247Sports.

“I want them to come here because they had a chance to weigh it all out, compare and contrast and find the best place for them,” Venables said on the subject of recruiting Thursday afternoon at Big 12 Media Days. “And you know what? I don't think this is the best place for everybody. I don't have that, ‘How could you not say yes to Oklahoma?’ (approach). I don't live like that. And I think that's naive. And it's got to be the right fit.”

Lewis eclipsed 60 tackles at linebacker and notched five rushing touchdowns as a junior last fall at Tampa Catholic High School. This spring, he visited OU on June 10 after official visits to North Carolina, Clemson before a final trip to Auburn. Lewis held offers from Georgia, Florida, LSU, Miami, Texas A&M, among others, as well Big 12 foe Iowa State.