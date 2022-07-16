 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Four-star linebacker Lewis Carter picks Sooners over Clemson, Florida, others

  • Updated
  • 0
OU helmets file (copy)

Four-star linebacker Lewis Carter became the 16th overall commit to OU’s 2023 class and the seventh in the month of July with his verbal pledge to the Sooners Saturday afternoon.

A hot month on the recruiting trail continues for Oklahoma and coach Brent Venables.

Consensus four-star linebacker Lewis Carter became the 16th overall commit to OU’s 2023 class and the seventh in the month of July with his verbal pledge to the Sooners on Saturday afternoon. Per 247Sports, Carter — a 6-foot, 200-pound two-way star from Tampa, Florida — is the No. 11 linebacker in 2023 and the No. 26 overall recruit in his class.

His commitment arrived hours after Troy Bowles, the top linebacker in the nation in 2023, chose Georgia over OU and Ohio State.

People are also reading…

Lewis’ pledge to OU marks the latest in a series of recent additions to Venables’ upcoming recruiting class. Already this month, the Sooners have pledges from four-star prospects Jaquaize Peattaway, Cayden Green, Adepoju Adebawore and Daylan Smothers and three-star recruits Phil Picciotti and Logan Howland. Since June 1, OU has picked up 12 commitments, comprising 75% of the Sooners’ current 2023 class.

Employing a patient approach, the Sooners’ class of 2023 now ranks No. 10 in the nation per 247Sports.

“I want them to come here because they had a chance to weigh it all out, compare and contrast and find the best place for them,” Venables said on the subject of recruiting Thursday afternoon at Big 12 Media Days. “And you know what? I don't think this is the best place for everybody. I don't have that, ‘How could you not say yes to Oklahoma?’ (approach). I don't live like that. And I think that's naive. And it's got to be the right fit.”

Lewis eclipsed 60 tackles at linebacker and notched five rushing touchdowns as a junior last fall at Tampa Catholic High School. This spring, he visited OU on June 10 after official visits to North Carolina, Clemson before a final trip to Auburn. Lewis held offers from Georgia, Florida, LSU, Miami, Texas A&M, among others, as well Big 12 foe Iowa State.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Guerin Emig and Eric Bailey break down Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert