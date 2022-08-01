Four-star edge Colton Vasek commits to Sooners after weekend visit to Norman

Less than 24 hours after the close of a booming month of recruiting in Norman, coach Brent Venables and the Sooners picked up right where they left off on the first day of August.

Colton Vasek, a four-star edge rusher from Austin, Texas, committed to the Oklahoma Monday afternoon, marking the 10th addition to the Sooners’ class of 2023 since July 1. At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds out of Austin’s Westlake High School, Vasek is the No. 19-ranked defensive end for his class and the 29th-ranked recruit in from the state of Texas in 2023, per 247Sports. He chooses OU over Oregon and Texas, among others.

Vasek’s verbal pledge follows a weekend visit to Norman alongside fellow recruits at Friday night’s Venables-led “Party at the Palace”. He took an official visit to OU in early July as part of a summer calendar featuring official trips to Clemson, Texas, Oregon and Texas Tech. Vasek’s father Brian, a defensive assistant at Westlake, was a four-year letterman with the Longhorns in the early 1990s.

A two-sport athlete who competes as a thrower with the Chaparrals' track and field program, Vasek recorded 56 tackles and 10 sacks as a junior last fall, per TexasFootball.com, when Westlake completed a 16-0 season with the Texas 6A D-II state title. Vasek was given defensive MVP honors with three sacks in the title game in a win over Denton Guyer and five-star OU quarterback commit Jackson Arnold.

Vasek’s addition bolsters an OU recruiting class that left the month of July ranked No. 7 in 247Sports’ national team rankings for 2023. Vasek joins Adepoju Adebawore — the No. 1 prospect from the state of Missouri in 2023, per 247Sports — and recent commit Derick LeBlanc (Kissimmee, Fla.) among the defensive lineman in the Sooners’ upcoming class.