 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Four-star edge Colton Vasek commits to Sooners after weekend visit to Norman

  • 0
Big 12 Media Days (copy)

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables speaks during the second day of the 2022 Big 12 Football Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Less than 24 hours after the close of a booming month of recruiting in Norman, coach Brent Venables and the Sooners picked up right where they left off on the first day of August.

Colton Vasek, a four-star edge rusher from Austin, Texas, committed to the Oklahoma Monday afternoon, marking the 10th addition to the Sooners’ class of 2023 since July 1. At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds out of Austin’s Westlake High School, Vasek is the No. 19-ranked defensive end for his class and the 29th-ranked recruit in from the state of Texas in 2023, per 247Sports. He chooses OU over Oregon and Texas, among others.

People are also reading…

Vasek’s verbal pledge follows a weekend visit to Norman alongside fellow recruits at Friday night’s Venables-led “Party at the Palace”. He took an official visit to OU in early July as part of a summer calendar featuring official trips to Clemson, Texas, Oregon and Texas Tech. Vasek’s father Brian, a defensive assistant at Westlake, was a four-year letterman with the Longhorns in the early 1990s.

A two-sport athlete who competes as a thrower with the Chaparrals' track and field program, Vasek recorded 56 tackles and 10 sacks as a junior last fall, per TexasFootball.com, when Westlake completed a 16-0 season with the Texas 6A D-II state title. Vasek was given defensive MVP honors with three sacks in the title game in a win over Denton Guyer and five-star OU quarterback commit Jackson Arnold.

Vasek’s addition bolsters an OU recruiting class that left the month of July ranked No. 7 in 247Sports’ national team rankings for 2023. Vasek joins Adepoju Adebawore — the No. 1 prospect from the state of Missouri in 2023, per 247Sports — and recent commit Derick LeBlanc (Kissimmee, Fla.) among the defensive lineman in the Sooners’ upcoming class.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert