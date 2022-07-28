Four-star DL LeBlanc picks Sooners, OU adds seventh fourth-star commit in month of July

For a fourth time in the current recruiting cycle, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and his staff have dipped into the state of Florida to bolster the Sooners’ class of 2023.

Derrick LeBlanc, a four-star defensive lineman from Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Fla., committed to the Sooners Thursday evening, opting for OU over finalists Florida and Penn State.

Per 247Sports, LeBlanc is the No. 64-ranked prospect and the ninth-best defensive lineman in the 2023 class. He also held offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU and Ohio State, among others.

LeBlanc represents the 18th member of the Sooners’ upcoming class and the ninth commitment secured by OU since July 1.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman took a handful of unofficial visits to Norman this spring, including trips to OU’s Junior Day in March and to the OU football camp in early June. LeBlanc followed with official visits to Penn State and Florida before naming the Sooners, Gators and Nittany Lions as his finalists on June 27.

OU defensive tackles coach Todd Bates served as LeBlanc's primary recruiter, locking down the first defensive line commit in the Sooners’ 2023 class.

Venables’ first full signing class sat No. 9 nationally in the 247Sports composite team rankings prior to LeBlanc’s commitment Wednesday, trailing only Texas (No. 4) among Big 12 foes and ahead of future SEC rivals including Tennessee (No. 10), LSU (No. 11) and Arkansas (No. 12).

OU's upcoming class has boomed in the last eight weeks with seven four-star additions in July and 14 overall commitments since June 1.