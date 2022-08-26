Four-star 2023 safety Makari Vickers picks Sooners over Alabama, Michigan

Despite a flurry of summer recruiting success that has Oklahoma’s class of 2023 up to No. 7 in the nation per 247Sports, the Sooners’ upcoming class has remained thin on safeties.

But on Friday, coach Brent Venables and Co. added a potential gem for the back end.

Makari Vickers, a consensus four-star safety from Tallahassee, Florida, announced his commitment to OU Friday night. Per 247, Vickers is the eighth-ranked safety nationally in 2023 and joins the Sooners as the fifth-highest ranked recruit in the program’s upcoming class. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back who will play at Robert F. Munroe Day School this fall picks OU over finalists Alabama and Michigan.

Venables and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai served as Vickers’ primary recruiters. He is the Sooners' fifth from the state of Florida in 2023, joining Derrick LeBlanc (Kissimmee), Lewis Carter (Tampa), Keyon Brown (Tallahassee) and Phil Picciotti (Bradenton).

A state-qualifying track athlete, Vickers entered the summer with upwards of 30 Division-I football offers from a list that included Texas, USC, Oregon and future SEC foes Tennessee, LSU, Georgia and Florida. His summer featured trips to Michigan, Florida State, Alabama and a pair of visits to Norman, most recently on July 28.

After beginning his high school career at Tallahassee’s St. John Paul II Catholic High School, Vickers will play his senior season at Robert F. Munroe.

Per 247’s rankings, Vickers stands behind only OU commits Jackson Arnold, Adepoju Adebawore, Jaquaize Pettaway and Cayden Green among the top-rated recruits headed to Norman in 2023. His pledge as the 22nd commit to OU's upcoming class arrived hours after Converse, Texas, wide receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to the Sooners.