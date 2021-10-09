Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from the Red River Showdown

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Comeback for the ages

Texas led 28-7 with a minute left in the first quarter, 38-20 at halftime and 41-23 with 2:45 left in the third quarter. The Sooners went from saving face early to saving the game late, and wrote an entire new chapter in the 117-game history of this crazy rivalry. It was one page at a time.

First came Caleb Williams’ 14-yard touchdown bullet to Marvin Mims — the freshman’s first scoring toss at OU — with 1:02 left in the third. After a Texas three-and-out, Gabe Brkic hit a 26-yard field goal to follow Mims’ 47-yard catch. It was 41-33 with 11:44 left.

Texas went a quick three-and-out again, then Williams uncorked a 52-yard TD pass to the leaping Mims with 7:25 left. Spencer Rattler re-entered at quarterback and connected with Drake Stoops on the 2-point try. 41-41.

Texas’ Xavier Worthy coughed up the ensuing kickoff. OU’s Caleb Kelly recovered at the Longhorns’ 18-yard line. And one play later, Kennedy Brooks took a direct snap, faked a pitch to Williams and scored behind blocks from Chris Murray, Brayden Willis and Drake Stoops. OU somehow led 48-41 with 7:10 to play.