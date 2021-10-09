Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from the Red River Showdown

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Comeback for the ages
Texas led 28-7 with a minute left in the first quarter, 38-20 at halftime and 41-23 with 2:45 left in the third quarter. The Sooners went from saving face early to saving the game late, and wrote an entire new chapter in the 117-game history of this crazy rivalry. It was one page at a time.
First came Caleb Williams’ 14-yard touchdown bullet to Marvin Mims — the freshman’s first scoring toss at OU — with 1:02 left in the third. After a Texas three-and-out, Gabe Brkic hit a 26-yard field goal to follow Mims’ 47-yard catch. It was 41-33 with 11:44 left.
Texas went a quick three-and-out again, then Williams uncorked a 52-yard TD pass to the leaping Mims with 7:25 left. Spencer Rattler re-entered at quarterback and connected with Drake Stoops on the 2-point try. 41-41.
Texas’ Xavier Worthy coughed up the ensuing kickoff. OU’s Caleb Kelly recovered at the Longhorns’ 18-yard line. And one play later, Kennedy Brooks took a direct snap, faked a pitch to Williams and scored behind blocks from Chris Murray, Brayden Willis and Drake Stoops. OU somehow led 48-41 with 7:10 to play.
Casey Thompson, heroic in his first OU-Texas game, struck back with a 31-yard TD floater to Worthy with 1:23 remaining, leaving Williams to take the field from his own 25.
The sequence that followed: 9-yard quick-out to Jadon Haselwood, incomplete back-shoulder pass to Haselwood, 12-yard run by Brooks on third-and-1, 10-yard pass to Mims, 11-yard completion wide to Austin Stogner, and 33-yard TD burst by Brooks off the same direct snap/fake pitch play from earlier in the rally.
Before Saturday, OU's biggest rally to beat Texas was from 11 points down.
Before Saturday, according to ESPN Stats & Info, FBS teams with a 21-point lead had been 208-2 this season.
Make that 208-3.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
The Sooners vs. overcoming their first half
OU trailed 38-20 at the break. It could have been worse. Texas was the smarter, sharper, more spirited team at kickoff and deserved every bit of its 28-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Sooners responded in the second half on two fronts. Offensively, Williams was able to involve Mims (5 catches, 136 yards, 2 TDs). OU unlocked its dormant deep-passing game in doing so. That created even more space for Brooks and the Sooners’ running game.
Defensively, coordinator Alex Grinch referenced moving Isaiah Thomas inside to help OU confront Texas star running back Bijan Robinson. That helped the Sooners hold the Longhorns to 27 second-half rushing yards.
Thompson (388 yards, 5 TDs) hit a few more big throws, but he quarterbacked a less-balanced attack and Texas scored just 10 second-half points.
“We had no other choice,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “Either dominate the second half or we don’t win the football game.”
The Sooners dominated, the Sooners won.
3. GAME MVP
OU running back Kennedy Brooks
Williams left the Cotton Bowl with a star-is-born glow. He threw for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He didn’t turn the ball over, which loomed just as large in a game with wild momentum swings. Not bad for a freshman in his OU-Texas debut and playing the first meaningful football of his college career.
Brooks, though, was the Sooners’ steadiest, most impactful influence. He was elusive as always, gaining yardage you swore wasn’t there. But he was also dynamic, with runs of 65 and 33 yards. He was clutch, with two go-ahead touchdowns to finish OU’s scoring.
Brooks carried 25 times for 217 yards. Only De’Mond Parker, Samaje Perine and Adrian Peterson ever ran for more on the Longhorns.
He single-handed established a running game you invariably must have to win this game. The Sooners closed with 339 rushing yards to Texas’ 128. Brooks out-rushed the heralded Robinson 217-137.
It is said you have a big game at OU-Texas, you will be remembered forever. Sooner Nation will remember Brooks for what he gave the Sooners on this remarkable Saturday afternoon.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
Back home for TCU
The Sooners return home to host TCU next Saturday. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.
The Horned Frogs were 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12 heading into their game at Texas Tech Saturday night. They are led offensively by Zach Evans, the league’s second-leading rusher after Robinson. Evans probably needs more touches in Gary Patterson’s offense; expect him to get plenty next Saturday in Norman as TCU attempts to play ball control on the road against an offense that caught some fire Saturday against Texas.
Patterson’s defense has been unusually soft, ranking eighth in the Big 12 overall and ninth against the run.