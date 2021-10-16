Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from OU's win over TCU

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Quarterback of the future arrives

Saturday night will be remembered as OU’s Caleb Williams made his first career start. The roar when he was introduced on the video board was deafening. The performance was worthy of the reception. The first true freshman quarterback to make a start since Cale Gundy threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns. He even rushed for 66 yards on nine carries.

Maybe Williams, who was the No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, was going to do all these things when he became the starter in 2022. Over the last six quarters, OU looks like one of the most dynamic offenses in college football. All it needed was a dynamic player taking the snaps.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

OU running back Kennedy Brooks vs. TCU’s linebackers

Brooks carried the ball 20 times, piling up 153 yards. In the past six quarters, he has re-emerged as the home-run threat Brooks was in the 2019 season. Brooks averaged 8.68 yards per carry in the victory over Texas. Saturday night it was 7.7 per tote.