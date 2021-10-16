Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from OU's win over TCU

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Quarterback of the future arrives
Saturday night will be remembered as OU’s Caleb Williams made his first career start. The roar when he was introduced on the video board was deafening. The performance was worthy of the reception. The first true freshman quarterback to make a start since Cale Gundy threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns. He even rushed for 66 yards on nine carries.
Maybe Williams, who was the No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, was going to do all these things when he became the starter in 2022. Over the last six quarters, OU looks like one of the most dynamic offenses in college football. All it needed was a dynamic player taking the snaps.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
OU running back Kennedy Brooks vs. TCU’s linebackers
Brooks carried the ball 20 times, piling up 153 yards. In the past six quarters, he has re-emerged as the home-run threat Brooks was in the 2019 season. Brooks averaged 8.68 yards per carry in the victory over Texas. Saturday night it was 7.7 per tote.
The Sooners missed a high-octane rushing element in the first five games. It looks like the offensive line has improved. The component Williams gives the zone-read helps, too. But Brooks is running like the guy he was in 2018 and 2019 once again.
3. GAME MVP
Quarterback Caleb Williams
Apparently, Williams made everything look easier. Receivers were wide open. Running lanes widened. Pass protection looked it used. Williams, who threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start, is the only thing that’s changed in the last two games. But OU’s offense once again looks like one of the premier units in college football.
The problem for Williams is where does he go from here. Since he replaced Spencer Rattler last week at Texas, Williams resembled the heir apparent to the legacy Heisman Trophy Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray left behind.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
The jaunt to Kansas
The Sooners travel to Lawrence, Kansas, to face the Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3) next Saturday at 11 a.m.. Will OU’s string of narrow victories end. OU hasn’t lost to the Big 12’s cellar-dweller this millennium. All the victories are by at least 15 points, including last season’s 62-9 drubbing in Norman.