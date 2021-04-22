Former Union star Ethan Chargois transfers to Oklahoma for final season

Ethan Chargois, a former Union High School star, will spend his final college basketball season playing for Oklahoma.

The 6-9, 235-pound forward spent the last four seasons at SMU before announcing his move through the transfer portal to join first-year coach Porter Moser’s roster in the 2021-22 campaign.

“Blessed. #BoomerSooner” was his to-the-point announcement.

Chargois is the fourth player to join the Sooners via the portal. He joins Eastern Washington’s Tanner and Jacob Groves as well as Duke’s Jordan Goldwire.

Chargois averaged 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Mustangs last season.

He has 108 games of collegiate experience. He’s scored 20-plus points in eight games and has registered six double-doubles in his career.

