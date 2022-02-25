Former Union star Ethan Chargois looking forward to strong finish of lone season at Oklahoma

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Ethan Chargois used the word “blessing” multiple times during a recent interview.
The former Union High School star pointed at the opportunity to finish his college career close to home. He mentioned the chance to make an impact during Porter Moser’s first season as the Sooners coach. He’s thankful for all of the friends he has made during four years at SMU and his lone year at OU.
“It’s definitely taken an unforeseen turn,” Chargois said when mentioning his graduate transfer move to Oklahoma. “I never really expected this. It’s just a blessing to be home.”
For the second time, Chargois will experience Bedlam — an event he’s known about his entire life — during Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest. The Sooners will host Oklahoma State in a rematch of last month’s 64-55 game won by the Cowboys.
Former OU coach Lon Kruger recruited Chargois out of Union, but an AAU teammate on Team Griffin took a scholarship offer earlier.
“My good friend Brady (Manek) committed here when he was a sophomore in high school,” Chargois said. “So I kind of had to take a different route after that. But (OU) was definitely kind of an option in the beginning.”
When Manek departed for North Carolina after last season, it opened up an opportunity for Chargois, who had one year of eligibility remaining after graduating with a sports management degree from SMU.
Completing his degree was important to his parents, who are educators.
“I finished everything I needed to do school-wise. Then I had options coming out of the transfer portal and the opportunity to come home,” Chargois said. “It’s definitely a blessing. There’s not many opportunities like that, to come back home and play.”
Chargois has never played in the NCAA Tournament. The window is closing on this season, and a strong finish by the Sooners is needed to get into consideration.
“I feel like we’ve had a lot of ups and downs this year,” Chargois said. “But at the end of the day, we just kind of got to stay on course, keep winning and things will work out for us.”
Chargois had to deal with a tear in a quad muscle, which sidelined him for four Big 12 games. The muscle issue didn’t need surgery, only rest.
He had two points and four rebounds in the first Bedlam game.
“Game one was everything I expected. The crowd was there. They were rowdy, obviously, it is a rivalry,” Chargois said. “I’m looking forward to (Saturday). I’m really excited. And I really just want to focus on getting this win. We don’t want to let them come in and sweep this year.”