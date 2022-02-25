Former Union star Ethan Chargois looking forward to strong finish of lone season at Oklahoma

Completing his degree was important to his parents, who are educators.

“I finished everything I needed to do school-wise. Then I had options coming out of the transfer portal and the opportunity to come home,” Chargois said. “It’s definitely a blessing. There’s not many opportunities like that, to come back home and play.”

Chargois has never played in the NCAA Tournament. The window is closing on this season, and a strong finish by the Sooners is needed to get into consideration.

“I feel like we’ve had a lot of ups and downs this year,” Chargois said. “But at the end of the day, we just kind of got to stay on course, keep winning and things will work out for us.”

Chargois had to deal with a tear in a quad muscle, which sidelined him for four Big 12 games. The muscle issue didn’t need surgery, only rest.

He had two points and four rebounds in the first Bedlam game.

“Game one was everything I expected. The crowd was there. They were rowdy, obviously, it is a rivalry,” Chargois said. “I’m looking forward to (Saturday). I’m really excited. And I really just want to focus on getting this win. We don’t want to let them come in and sweep this year.”

