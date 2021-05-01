 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Union, OU star Tre Brown picked by Seattle Seahawks in NFL draft
0 comments

Former Union, OU star Tre Brown picked by Seattle Seahawks in NFL draft

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tre Brown in 2021 NFL draft

Tre Brown's professional football dream came true during Saturday's NFL draft.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tre Brown’s professional football dream came true on Saturday afternoon.

The former Oklahoma and Union High School star was selected by the Seattle Seahwaks in the fourth round of the NFL draft. He was the 137th overall selection.

Brown chose to forego a final year of eligibility to play at OU. The cornerback ended his career with four interceptions, including game-sealing interceptions against Texas and Iowa State during the 2020 season.

Brown drew attention from NFL scouts during the Senior Bowl. While he didn’t play in the game due to a minor injury, his practice week improved his stock.

Brown is the first OU cornerback drafted since Zack Sanchez in 2016.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News