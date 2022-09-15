Former Sooners OL, UCO coach Chuck Langston says Nebraska interim HC Mickey Joseph is ‘built for the moment’

NORMAN — Over the course of a coaching career that began 27 years ago at a high school in Omaha, Nebraska, Mickey Joseph has compiled a long and winding resume.

Here’s a taste of the path he has charted since 1995: One year at Tulane. Another at Alabama State. A few seasons at Nicholls State. A stint as an assistant at Central Oklahoma. A handful of years at Langston University. Stops back in Louisiana with Grambling State, Louisiana Tech and LSU, where he won a national title in 2019.

That list only scratches the surface of where Joseph had been prior to accepting his latest job title on Sunday. And it’s why Chuck Langston, the former OU center who hired Joseph onto his staff at UCO in the early 2000s, calls Nebraska’s interim head coach an “ABC coach.”

“A lot of guys didn't have to pay the dues that Mickey Joseph has paid,” said Langston, now the head coach at West Brook High School in Beaumont, Texas. “A lot of guys don't go to those places. But ultimately, it makes you a better person and a better coach to go through a lot of adversity in his career, which Mickey's been through. He's always persevered. He's taken the hard long road in coaching.”

Langston’s phone started buzzing Sunday afternoon when Nebraska fired Scott Frost after four-plus seasons and replaced him with Joseph, the 54-year-old who played quarterback for the Cornhuskers from 1988-91 and returned to his alma mater on Frost’s staff late last year.

Now, the first black head coach in the history of Nebraska athletics steps into the fray just as the Cornhuskers rekindle a storied rivalry. Joseph makes his debut as a Division I head coach at 11 a.m. Saturday when sixth-ranked Oklahoma visits Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium for an 88th all-time meeting between the schools.

After that, he will be tasked with guiding the Cornhuskers (1-2) through a challenging Big 10 slate with the teetering program seeking its first bowl game appearance since 2016.

“This is about Nebraska football,” Joseph said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “It’s bigger than me and anyone else.”

Out in east Texas, Joseph has at least one believer.

“I think those players are gonna rally around him,” said Langston, who was fired from UCO over NCAA violations in 2007. “ I think it might be a breath of fresh air that they need and I expect big things from Mickey. I think he's gonna do a great job.

“He's built for the moment.”

Joseph's ties lie not only with Nebraska, but in the rivalry that will again be renewed Saturday morning.

As the top quarterback prospect in the nation out of Archbishop Shaw High School in Louisiana, Joseph had OU's Barry Switzer and Nebraska's Tom Osborne fighting for his signature in the late 1980s. Former OU quarterback Charles Thompson, father of current Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson, even hosted Joseph on his visit to Norman.

Joseph opted for Nebraska, and his career was later defined by a meeting with the Sooners.

On Nov. 23, 1990, a hit that sent Joseph into a bench on the Sooners' sideline gashed his leg. Any promise of a pro career vanished on the sideline of Owen Field that day. So, Joseph eventually found his way into coaching.

"He's got a great reputation in the profession for doing things the right way as a coach, as a recruiter," Sooners head coach Brent Venables said of Joseph this week. "Relationship guy. Very well-respected in the profession. Obviously, I know Nebraska means a great deal to him for obvious reasons."

Langston first met Joseph as an assistant at Tulane. A few years later, when he brought Joseph to UCO to coach running backs, Langston found a coach who related to his players and commanded respect.

“He's got charisma," Langston said. "People gravitate towards Mickey. He's a natural leader. Leading comes easy to him."

The same traits would serve Joseph in his many roles after UCO, including two years as head coach with the NAIA program at Langston University in 2011 and 2012. They likely will be valuable to him again as he takes over at Nebraska midseason.

As he opened a national search for Frost's permanent replacement, Cornhuskers athletic director Trev Alberts said this week that Joseph would be considered for the full-time role. With nine games remaining on the schedule this fall, he's got plenty of time to make a pitch.

The first step in that audition comes Saturday against Oklahoma.

“It's gonna come down to winning games," Langston said. "That's what it's all about. Hopefully, he can win.”