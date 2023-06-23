A pair of former Oklahoma Sooners landed NBA opportunities Friday afternoon less than 24 hours after Thursday NBA Draft.

Grant Sherfield and Tanner Groves have each reached agreements to participate in the NBA Summer League that will play out across California, Nevada and Utah next month.

Sherfield, the guard whose 15.9 points per game paced OU in 2022-23, will join the Phoenix Suns this summer. Groves, the 6-foot-9 forward who spent two seasons in Norman, will play with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the exhibition slate.

No Sooners landed among the 58 selections in the 2023 NBA Draft that took place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Thursday night.

Sherfield embarks on his professional career following a standout season at OU.

The Nevada transfer emerged as a key piece under Porter Moser in 2022-23, leading the Sooners in scoring on 40.3% shooting from the field with a team-high 3.3 assists per game. Sherfield's scoring average ranked fifth among Big 12 scorers this past season, trailing only Kansas' Jalen Wilson, TCU's Mike Miles and Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson of Kansas State.

Groves' jump to the pro ranks comes after he led OU in rebounding with 7.2 boards per game in his final campaign. The big man who spent the first three seasons of his college career at Eastern Washington poured in 10.2 points per game on 50.8% shooting with 1.1 blocks per contest in 2022-23.

The NBA Summer League begins on July 3 with games to be played in Sacramento, California, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

