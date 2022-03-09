Former Sooners don't carry grudge from Riley's departure into pro day

NORMAN — If some former Oklahoma players wanted to air behind-the-scenes laundry, the opportunity arrived on Wednesday. The Sooners’ annual pro day not only put them in front of NFL scouts, but it was also their first chance in front of assembled local media since Lincoln Riley left for USC at the end of November.

Players like linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey and defensive end lineman Isiah Thomas all expressed some level of discontent after Riley’s surprising departure. The trio, along with linebacker Brian Asamoah, skipped OU’s Alamo Bowl game against Oregon to start draft preparations.

However, the bitterness from how the 2021 season ended has faded in the months since.

“I understand that he needs to look out for himself and his family. So that part of it, I can also — I can respect,” Bonitto said. “And, but there's just like — the way things were just handled, I feel like it could have been a little bit better, but I would never fault him for wanting to do something that's best for his family. And I respect him still as a coach and a person because he was really good to me.”

There were no salvos fired at Riley or members of his staff that departed for USC on Wednesday. The players participating in OU’s Pro Day spoke for themselves. They are looking to the future and what they hope are fruitful careers. They have been through college all-star games, the NFL Combine and the heavy lifting of Pro Day.

The latter is supposed to give prospects the chance to showcase their skills and sit down for interviews with potential employers, but in a setting where they are most comfortable.

Still, these players are forever linked to the Riley regime. There was no interest in picking at that scab.

“They had an opportunity, and I feel like they made the best decision for them and their family,” Asamoah said of the staff changes. “If anyone had the opportunity to make a decision that was going to be best, that they felt was going to be best for their family, they would make that same decision. You can’t really knock him for that.”

The impact of Riley’s departure and the assistant coaches he took with him to USC was not a presiding factor in why any of the four opted to leave school. All had eligibility remaining due to the extra year the NCAA granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But all had been in college for at least four years.

However, there could have been trepidation about coming to Norman for what is a major part of the NFL Draft process. Many things have changed around the Switzer Center since early December. When coaching staffs change, the comfort level for former players can, too.

New OU coach Brent Venables made sure the Pro Day participants had every accommodation they needed. Most of the players have been working with trainers in California, Florida or Arizona. They have been away from Norman until this week.

Things are different now.

“Seeing everything changing, it’s crazy because it’s like day and night in its own good way,” Thomas said. “Riley had his way of doing things and Brent has his way of doing things. There’s a lot of significant changes in a lot of different areas. Coach Riley had his success and I think Brent will have his success. There’s a bunch of different ways how to handle situations. Brent has handled it his way. I think it will go just as smoothly if not better than it was before.”

As far as on-the-field work goes, there wasn’t a ton of it on Wednesday. Winfrey has had an impressive two months since declaring for the draft. He was the Senior Bowl MVP and ran a 4.89 second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. However, he never took off his lettermen’s jacket on Wednesday. He tweaked his hamstring in Indianapolis and stayed off the field Wednesday. He was there to be interviewed by team personnel. It was the same for safety Delarrin Turner-Yell.

The lone measuring event Bonitto participated in was the bench press. He put up 225 pounds 22 times.

“We've still got to work out for teams and stuff like that,” Bonitto said. “But as far as testing goes, I'm finally getting that out of the way, and that was kind of a sigh of relief for me.”

Winfrey was one of the most vocal about Riley’s departure on social media and in a few interviews. He didn’t go down that road on Wednesday. There was no need to. It’s OU football.

“We knew Venables was going to treat us like family from the moment we got in here, and that's exactly what he did,” Winfrey said. “Honestly, it feels the exact same, it's just the coaching staff is different but the love is still here and we're still all brothers and we still got that same love and fire for each other.”