Former Sooner, Shawnee star Creed Humphrey picked by Chiefs in second round of NFL Draft

Shawnee celebrated alongside a favorite son on Friday night.
Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey was in his hometown when he learned that the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. The center was the No. 63 overall pick and the first OU player selected in this year’s cycle.
Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt is one of Humphrey’s biggest fans.
“Creed checks all the boxes for an NFL team. He’s so big, so agile, intelligent and a hard worker. He absolutely can’t miss. It’s like drafting Michael Jordan or Larry Bird. It’s money in the bank,” Bolt said. “He’s proven that down at OU with the way he’s performed there. An NFL team will know they will get their money’s worth. He’s like death and taxes. He’s as reliable as they come.”
While many high draft picks displayed designer suits and had big home parties during Thursday’s first-round, Humphrey tweeted a picture of him wearing a hat featuring the late rodeo star Lane Frost in front of trays of wings.
Humbleness isn’t a recent trait. It followed him from Shawnee High School.
“You run across Creed and he’s still down-to-earth. He’s just Creed,” Shawnee athletic director Todd Boyer said. “He’s still very cordial. You’d never know that he’s on the verge of playing in the NFL.”
Humphrey is Shawnee’s first NFL draft pick since 1993. Cornerback Darrien Gordon attended Stanford and was a first-round pick by the San Diego Chargers. He was a two-time Super Bowl champion while playing for the Denver Broncos.
Humphrey’s selection also allows a final grade for the winners of the 2018 Joe Moore Award, which is presented to the nation’s top offensive line.
Humphrey completed a clean sweep for draft picks from that special offensive line. The other four starters were selected in the 2019 draft -- Cody Ford (second round, No. 38 overall, Buffalo Bills), Bobby Evans (third, 97, Los Angeles Rams), Dru Samia (fourth, 114, Minnesota Vikings) and Ben Powers (fourth, 123, Baltimore Ravens). All four players saw action in the 2020 season.
While many fans fondly recall Kyler Murray’s race to the Heisman Trophy, it’s not fair to forget the offensive line that protected and paved the way for the quarterback.
Humphrey is the 17th center to become drafted in OU history and the first at the position to be selected since 1985 when Chuck Thomas was selected in the eighth round.
The three-day draft concludes on Saturday when rounds four-through-seven will be announced.