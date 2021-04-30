Former Sooner, Shawnee star Creed Humphrey picked by Chiefs in second round of NFL Draft

Shawnee celebrated alongside a favorite son on Friday night.

Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey was in his hometown when he learned that the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. The center was the No. 63 overall pick and the first OU player selected in this year’s cycle.

Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt is one of Humphrey’s biggest fans.

“Creed checks all the boxes for an NFL team. He’s so big, so agile, intelligent and a hard worker. He absolutely can’t miss. It’s like drafting Michael Jordan or Larry Bird. It’s money in the bank,” Bolt said. “He’s proven that down at OU with the way he’s performed there. An NFL team will know they will get their money’s worth. He’s like death and taxes. He’s as reliable as they come.”

While many high draft picks displayed designer suits and had big home parties during Thursday’s first-round, Humphrey tweeted a picture of him wearing a hat featuring the late rodeo star Lane Frost in front of trays of wings.

Humbleness isn’t a recent trait. It followed him from Shawnee High School.