Former Sooner Elijah Harkless commits to UNLV and coach Kevin Kruger

One week after entering the transfer portal on April 11, former Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless has a destination. The 6-foot-3 guard announced his commitment to UNLV via Twitter Monday afternoon.

The former Cal State Northridge transfer made 23 starts and scored 10.0 points per game as OU's fourth-leading scorer in 2021-22 before his senior campaign was cut short by a season-ending knee injury in February. An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, Harkless' 42.3% shooting percentage ranked seventh among conference shooters this year.

Across two seasons at OU, Harkless averaged 9.1 points per game and shot 42.3% from the field. He's one of four Sooners to opt for the transfer portal since coach Porter Moser's debut season came to a close on March 15, joining Alston Mason, Akol Mawein and Rick Issanza.

Recruited to OU by former coach Lon Kruger, Harkless will play for another Kruger at UNLV. Kevin Kruger — Lon's son — enters his second season in charge of the Runnin' Rebels in 2022-23. Kruger, 38, served as an assistant under his father in Norman from 2016-19 and went 18-14 in his first season as a head coach.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.