Former Sooner Elijah Harkless commits to UNLV and coach Kevin Kruger

Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (55) shoots as Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Texas won 80-78 in overtime. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

One week after entering the transfer portal on April 11, former Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless has a destination. The 6-foot-3 guard announced his commitment to UNLV via Twitter Monday afternoon. 

The former Cal State Northridge transfer made 23 starts and scored 10.0 points per game as OU's fourth-leading scorer in 2021-22 before his senior campaign was cut short by a season-ending knee injury in February. An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, Harkless' 42.3% shooting percentage ranked seventh among conference shooters this year.

Across two seasons at OU, Harkless averaged 9.1 points per game and shot 42.3% from the field. He's one of four Sooners to opt for the transfer portal since coach Porter Moser's debut season came to a close on March 15, joining Alston Mason, Akol Mawein and Rick Issanza.

Recruited to OU by former coach Lon Kruger, Harkless will play for another Kruger at UNLV. Kevin Kruger — Lon's son — enters his second season in charge of the Runnin' Rebels in 2022-23. Kruger, 38, served as an assistant under his father in Norman from 2016-19 and went 18-14 in his first season as a head coach.

