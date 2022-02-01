 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Sooner Caleb Williams makes USC transfer official, reunites with Lincoln Riley
0 Comments
breaking

Former Sooner Caleb Williams makes USC transfer official, reunites with Lincoln Riley

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Caleb Williams (copy)

Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal Jan. 3, five days after quarterbacking OU to a 47-32 Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon. 

 MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

Guerin Emig and Eric Bailey also talk about why BTW defensive back Gentry Williams got to take a second official recruiting visit.

Caleb Williams, the five-star quarterback not long ago thought to represent the future of Oklahoma football, now represents the future of the USC Trojans.

That became official Tuesday morning on social media, where Williams posted a photo of himself wearing a cardinal No. 13 jersey and holding a USC banner with several Heisman trophies in the background, presumably USC Heismans, on Instagram, and posted a one-minute video to Twitter which finished with him in a Trojans uniform and the word "signed." 

At USC, Williams reunites with Lincoln Riley, the former OU head coach who took the Trojans’ job Nov. 28.

“I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field,” Williams told ESPN in a story released as Williams’ social media images appeared. “Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some of the guys on the team.”

Williams entered the transfer portal Jan. 3, five days after quarterbacking OU to a 47-32 Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon. He totaled 276 yards and three touchdowns in that game, putting him at 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns passing and 442 yards and six touchdowns rushing for his freshman season.

Williams replaced Spencer Rattler, the 2021 preseason Heisman favorite, at halftime of OU’s Oct. 9 game against Texas. He rallied the Sooners from a 38-20 deficit to a 55-48 victory, and spent the rest of the season as Riley’s starter.

OU reacted to Williams’ Jan. 3 portal decision with a statement attributed to both new head football coach Brent Venables and athletic director Joe Castiglione.

“Caleb Williams enjoyed an exciting and impactful first season at the University of Oklahoma and we will continue to be engaged with him and his family on a comprehensive plan for his development as a student and a quarterback, including a path to graduation and strategic leveraging of NIL opportunities,” it read. “While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staffing changes here.”

Jeff Lebby, Venables’ choice as OU offensive coordinator, added former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel the same day Williams entered  the transfer portal. Williams’ decision Tuesday officially clears the way for Gabriel, an 8,037-yard passer at UCF, to start the 2022 season for the Sooners.

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sports Talk: OU, OSU and Arkansas football recruiting updates as signing day nears

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert