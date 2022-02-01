Former Sooner Caleb Williams makes USC transfer official, reunites with Lincoln Riley

Caleb Williams, the five-star quarterback not long ago thought to represent the future of Oklahoma football, now represents the future of the USC Trojans.

That became official Tuesday morning on social media, where Williams posted a photo of himself wearing a cardinal No. 13 jersey and holding a USC banner with several Heisman trophies in the background, presumably USC Heismans, on Instagram, and posted a one-minute video to Twitter which finished with him in a Trojans uniform and the word "signed."

At USC, Williams reunites with Lincoln Riley, the former OU head coach who took the Trojans’ job Nov. 28.

“I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field,” Williams told ESPN in a story released as Williams’ social media images appeared. “Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some of the guys on the team.”