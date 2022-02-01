Former Sooner Caleb Williams makes USC transfer official, reunites with Lincoln Riley

Caleb Williams, the five-star quarterback not long ago thought to represent the future of Oklahoma football, now represents the future of the USC Trojans.
That became official Tuesday morning on social media, where Williams posted a photo of himself wearing a cardinal No. 13 jersey and holding a USC banner with several Heisman trophies in the background, presumably USC Heismans, on Instagram, and posted a one-minute video to Twitter which finished with him in a Trojans uniform and the word "signed."
✌🏽 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/vBSwi86gpb— Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) February 1, 2022
At USC, Williams reunites with Lincoln Riley, the former OU head coach who took the Trojans’ job Nov. 28.
“I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field,” Williams told ESPN in a story released as Williams’ social media images appeared. “Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some of the guys on the team.”
Williams entered the transfer portal Jan. 3, five days after quarterbacking OU to a 47-32 Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon. He totaled 276 yards and three touchdowns in that game, putting him at 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns passing and 442 yards and six touchdowns rushing for his freshman season.
Williams replaced Spencer Rattler, the 2021 preseason Heisman favorite, at halftime of OU’s Oct. 9 game against Texas. He rallied the Sooners from a 38-20 deficit to a 55-48 victory, and spent the rest of the season as Riley’s starter.
OU reacted to Williams’ Jan. 3 portal decision with a statement attributed to both new head football coach Brent Venables and athletic director Joe Castiglione.
“Caleb Williams enjoyed an exciting and impactful first season at the University of Oklahoma and we will continue to be engaged with him and his family on a comprehensive plan for his development as a student and a quarterback, including a path to graduation and strategic leveraging of NIL opportunities,” it read. “While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staffing changes here.”
Jeff Lebby, Venables’ choice as OU offensive coordinator, added former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel the same day Williams entered the transfer portal. Williams’ decision Tuesday officially clears the way for Gabriel, an 8,037-yard passer at UCF, to start the 2022 season for the Sooners.