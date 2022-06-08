Former OU WCWS hero Paige Parker watches on as Sooners rout Texas in Game 1 win

OKLAHOMA CITY — While top-seeded Oklahoma batted its way to a 16-1 rout of Texas in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series championship series Wednesday night, former Sooner Paige Parker sat behind the third base dugout in a gray shirt with “Patty’s Posse” written in red lettering and watched OU move within a win of the sixth national championship in program history.

She’s been here all week.

“It’s been awesome,” Parker, who starred in the circle for the Sooners from 2015-18, said. “Supporting the team. Supporting the program. Supporting coach Gasso. It’s all been awesome.”

Since leaving Norman in 2018 Parker has embarked on a career in coaching, serving in assistant roles at OU and Tulsa before heading to Utah in 2021 to become the Utes’ pitching coach. Earlier this season, on February 27, Parker’s pitching staff did to Patty Gasso and the Sooners what Texas couldn’t Wednesday night, limiting the nation’s highest scoring offense to two runs on six hits.

With a break in the program’s offseason schedule, Parker — the former four-time Big 12 Pitcher of the Year — returned to Oklahoma last week in time to take in the Sooners’ latest title chase at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex and she was on hand again Wednesday.

That meant Parker saw OU slug six home runs off Longhorns pitching in the championship series opener, including a pair off the bat of NCAA career home run leader Jocelyn Alo. It also meant she watched right-hander Hope Trautwein deliver another strong showing in Oklahoma City, limiting Texas to one run on two hits over 5 innings in her 22nd win of the season.

And all of that means Parker will return to Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday night with the Sooners one win away from securing their second national title in two years.

Parker knows a thing or two about winning back-to-back championships in crimson and cream. She was the WCWS’ Most Outstanding Player when OU claimed its third title in 2016, then returned to the circle at Hall of Fame Stadium to lead the Sooners to championship No. 4 in 2017.

Parker knows the rigors of the journey OU could complete in Game 2 Thursday night.

“I think just being able to play at such a high level for two years in a row is really, really challenging,” she said. “There’s always ups and downs. But to remain this consistent is really impressive. Their level of execution is really, really high.”

Alo stepped into the batter’s box in the second inning Wednesday and Parker looked on as college softball’s transcendent superstar laced a double beyond Texas center fielder Bella Dayton.

When Alo pulled into second, Parker thought back to their lone season together during Alo’s freshman year in 2018.

“She’s come a long way. She was a really, really fiery freshman. She just came in and just hit. I think she’s just matured into a really incredible person and a player. I’m really proud of Jocey.”

More recently, Parker has taken to watching Trautwein’s dominance in the circle.

The former North Texas transfer notched the fourth win of the WCWS Wednesday night. In Trautwein’s WCWS performances, Parker’s recognized some of the same leadership she carried from 2015-18.

“I’ve watched a ton of her this year,” Parker said. “I think her poise and composure on the mound throughout the World Series has been something that’s great to watch and she feels very comfortable out there.”

On Thursday, Parker will be back in her seats behind the third base dugout, there to see the Sooners do something they haven’t done since Parker toed the rubber for OU in 2017

“I’m just really proud of this team and everything that they’ve accomplished this year,” she said.

