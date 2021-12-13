Former OU starting quarterback Spencer Rattler to transfer to South Carolina

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday that he is transferring to South Carolina.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Eric Bailey
Tulsa World
Spencer Rattler — the one-time Heisman Trophy favorite who ended the regular season as Oklahoma’s second-string quarterback — announced his new school on Monday evening.
Rattler will play at South Carolina, which is coached by former OU assistant coach Shane Beamer.
Former OU H-back Austin Stogner also announced on Monday that he was transferring to South Carolina. Beamer was Stogner’s position coach at Oklahoma.
Rattler, the Sooners’ starting quarterback in 2020, entered this year with high expectations. But after a lackluster performance in the Red River Showdown game against Texas, he was benched for true freshman Caleb Williams.
Williams guided the Sooners to a remarkable comeback win over the Longhorns. Rattler was the team’s backup quarterback for the rest of the season. Rattler entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29.
Rattler started six games in 2021. He completed 140-of-187 passes for 1,483 yards and 11 touchdowns. Following his demotion, he was 10-of-12 for 112 yards and one touchdown. He appeared in contests against Texas Tech, Baylor and Iowa State.
Beamer was on OU’s staff from 2018-20.
