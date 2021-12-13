 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former OU starting quarterback Spencer Rattler to transfer to South Carolina
0 Comments
OU FOOTBALL

Former OU starting quarterback Spencer Rattler to transfer to South Carolina

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma vs Tulane (copy)

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday that he is transferring to South Carolina.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Spencer Rattler — the one-time Heisman Trophy favorite who ended the regular season as Oklahoma’s second-string quarterback — announced his new school on Monday evening.

Rattler will play at South Carolina, which is coached by former OU assistant coach Shane Beamer.

Former OU H-back Austin Stogner also announced on Monday that he was transferring to South Carolina. Beamer was Stogner’s position coach at Oklahoma.

Rattler, the Sooners’ starting quarterback in 2020, entered this year with high expectations. But after a lackluster performance in the Red River Showdown game against Texas, he was benched for true freshman Caleb Williams.

Williams guided the Sooners to a remarkable comeback win over the Longhorns. Rattler was the team’s backup quarterback for the rest of the season. Rattler entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29.

Rattler started six games in 2021. He completed 140-of-187 passes for 1,483 yards and 11 touchdowns. Following his demotion, he was 10-of-12 for 112 yards and one touchdown. He appeared in contests against Texas Tech, Baylor and Iowa State.

Beamer was on OU’s staff from 2018-20.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster
OU Sports Extra

'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

Editor's note: This story from 1999 is our most popular story on Tulsaworld.com today. Here's a look at the impact of Jerry Schmidt. Bob Stoops deputized Schmidt to change the culture of the place, to reshape the bodies and minds of players who until then had been spoiled with ice cream the night before games and on the way home from road trips.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert