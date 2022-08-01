Former OU stars Dusty Dvoracek and Gabe Ikard target NIL income for current players

Oklahoma’s Ethan Downs may soon be known as the philosopher. Teammate Brayden Willis is mature beyond his years. And Danny Stutsman, well, that kid is a character.

Those were the thoughts of former OU stars Dusty Dvoracek and Gabe Ikard, who are working with 13 current players (including the aforementioned trio) in the newly-formed Strengthening Oklahoma, which is a Name-Image-Likeness initiative to benefit the players.

The website strengtheningok.com — which has no official affiliation with OU or the athletics program — turned live on Sunday night. It was created by Dvoracek and Ikard in conjunction with Brandon Johnson.

There are 13 players on the Strengthening Oklahoma roster — Billy Bowman, Downs, Jalil Farooq, Reggie Grimes, Key Lawrence, Marvin Mims, Jalen Redmond, Drake Stoops, Stutsman, Woodi Washington, Theo Wease, DaShaun White and Willis.

The picks were based on who the new group believes have a chance to be impact players.

How much money can the players make? Dvoracek said there’s not a dollar-figure for a set figure, but the subscription-based model (tiers ranging from $19.50, $47 or $200 monthly) will provide a foundation for revenue. At least 70% of fees will be evenly dispersed to the student-athletes.

“Our biggest goal is to help these players maximize on their value and to really provide an outstanding product to the fans. If we can achieve that, we can hit our goal on the head,” Dvoracek said.

“There’s not a number that we’re trying to hit or it means we are doing great. If we have happy players who have done a good job presenting themselves and the fans feel that they’ve gotten a great product for good value, I feel like we’ve achieve what we’re trying to do.”

The opportunity to generate income off NIL was something Dvoracek and Ikard didn’t have a chance to do.

Dvoracek was on scholarship during his OU playing days, but had to take out student loans during his senior year to help with family matters. He said he’s never thought “woe is me” about his time with the Sooners. He earned a business degree from OU while playing football.

“I never thought ‘man, they are getting over on me,’” he said. “I’m very appreciative and fortunate to be able to do the things I’ve done.

“That being said … as now I’ve grown up and I’ve gotten to the media side, you just see the real business and enterprise that it’s turned into, it makes sense that these players can monetize.”

Last February, the pair noticed that there weren’t many NIL opportunities within the state. They joined Johnson in creating Strengthening Oklahoma.

How does it work?

“We came up of providing exclusive content of the most popular athletes in Oklahoma, where we would kind of drive those interviews,” Ikard said. “But there would be a component where the fans can contribute and feel like they were getting to know their favorite players a little better.

“What we’ve built is a subscription website with exclusive content of athletes answering questions submitted by subscribers. They’ll answer those questions where it’s football questions, life questions, pop culture questions … we’ll work all that type of stuff in there.

“Of course, we’ll be going in depth about football with these guys, which is kind of what Dusty and I do, right? We’ll be able to pry a lot out of these guys — not giving away any secrets or anything — but just really helping them explain to the fans what was going on in the field. It’s our hope, in that process, we can create more educated football fans.”

Just starting the program was tough, especially with the quick growth of NIL.

The group was cautious and thorough, meeting with all the right parties to make sure everything was legal. They made sure to not infringe on copyright material or jeopardize the players’ eligibility.

“We are trying to help these kids make money,” he said. “The last thing we wanted to do was jeopardize them or their university in any way.”

Josh Smith, a member of OU’s 2000 national championship team, is a lawyer with Oklahoma City-based McAfee & Taft. He wrote the contracts for the 13 athletes.

One unnamed player was ready to sign moments after receiving the legal paperwork, which turned into a teaching moment. Ikard said he told the player to get another attorney to look over the contract before signing. If necessary, Ikrad and Dvoracek were willing to get Smith to walk through each word of the contract with him.

“That’s just the approach that Gabe and Dusty have taken,” Smith said. “Everything is geared toward providing a benefit back to these players.”

Last week, the Norman NIL Club similarly announced itself as a membership-based community that allows access to OU players.

Is there a competition between NIL initiatives?

“First and foremost, we want athletes to make every NIL dollar that they can,” Ikard said. “As far as it being a competition, I don’t view it that way.”

“I think one of the biggest differentiators is the fact that Dusty and I will be working with these athletes, guiding them through these interviews, helping them open up to where these fans get to know him better and making sure we don’t put them in any bad situations.

“Then Dusty and I will add our honest, expert analysis to what’s going on. And I think combining the players’ perspective and then our perspective as analysts, it’s a really good combination.”

Added Dvoracek: “The one thing we take pride in is these are all Oklahoma people that are involved in this project … that’s important to us. I think that could potentially be important to the fans as well.”