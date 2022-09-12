Former OU star Charles Thompson says Nebraska QB/son Casey Thompson will ignore outside noise amid coaching change

Quarterback Casey Thompson will adapt to the abrupt coaching change at Nebraska, his father Charles Thompson told the Tulsa World.

The Huskers will host No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday with interim coach Mickey Joseph making his debut. Former coach Scott Frost was relieved of his duties last Sunday.

The Thompson family has had a longtime friendship with Joseph, a former Nebraska quarterback, dating back to the recruiting days in the late 1980s.

“This has got to be a little bit different for (Casey) with change, but we’ve have a lot of confidence in Coach Mickey,” Charles Thompson said. “He and I have a good relationship. I actually showed him around and was part of recruiting him when Oklahoma was recruiting him.

“We were able to maintain a great relationship through the years even when he was a coach here at Langston University. We’ve stayed in communication and he played a big part in us being a part of Nebraska now. I’m excited for him to have an opportunity.

“We certainly like Scott Frost as well, too. He was nothing but professional and cordial to us. But it’s the business of football. You certainly have to win games and move forward.

“Casey’s approach is to control the things that you can control.”

Casey Thompson, a Newcastle High School graduate, will suit up against the Sooners for different rivals in consecutive years.

Last season, Thompson was Texas' starting quarterback in OU’s 55-48 win over the Longhorns. Thompson was 20-of-34 passing for 388 yards and five touchdowns.

The storyline will follow in 2022 as he tries to beat his father's former school.

“There was a tremendous amount of hoopla about the OU-Texas atmosphere last year and he was able to go out and perform well,” Charles Thompson said. “He’s somewhere of a semi-professional player in terms of his approach to the game. I think he’ll be locked in on what he needs to do and be prepared.

“I’m not concerned about all the outside noise with him. He’s got a rhythm, he’s got a method. He’s got a way about how he handles it and approaches things. That will be his focus.”

Charles Thompson cheered for his son in the Texas section last year. He’ll be pulling for him again this season. After all, blood is thicker than water.

“When Casey was at Texas, that was obviously odd,” Charles Thompson said. “For Nebraska, for me, it’s a little bit different. It’s not as it’s not as much of an oddity because we’ve always had a lot of respect for Nebraska. It’s a little bit different than the Texas situation.

“I’m going to be excited about the opportunity for Casey to go in there and have an opportunity to play OU again. Who would have ever thought I would have a son that played in both the OU-Texas game and the OU-Nebraska?

“I’ll be rooting for Casey. I’ll always have a love for the crimson-and-cream. But that’s my son. I certainly will be rooting for him to have success, come out of the game injury-free and hopefully they can pull off a win.”